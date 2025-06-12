Irish language crime thriller takes the world by storm

TG4’s hit Irish-language crime drama CRÁ has become a global sensation, having been sold to 68 countries and streaming under the international title Boglands.

The compelling six-part series has captivated broadcasters and audiences alike, with major platforms such as ARTE in France and AMC Networks/Acorn TV in the USA acquiring rights.

‘Boglands’ is currently streaming in Irish with subtitles in both the United States and Australia, offering a powerful showcase for contemporary Irish-language storytelling.

Building on the success of the first series the producers and broadcasters ar now pushing to start filming season 2 early 2026.

A Story of Secrets, Silence and Justice:

Set in the hauntingly beautiful Donegal landscape, CRÁ tells the story of Garda Conall Ó Súilleabháin (Dónall Ó Héalaí – Monster, Foscadh), who is thrust into a deeply personal case when the body of his mother, Sabine, is discovered 15 years after she vanished. Barred from the official investigation, Conall joins forces with Ciara-Kate (newcomer Hannah Brady), a determined journalist using her true crime podcast to unearth the village’s darkest secrets.

As the pair delve deeper, they find themselves up against a community bound by silence and moral ambiguity. Each twist of the investigation plays out publicly through Ciara-Kate’s podcast, creating a powerful clash between privacy and exposure. Will the truth prevail or will some secrets stay buried forever?

A Talented Cast and Award-Winning Team:

CRÁ is led by a stellar cast including Dónall Ó Héalaí, Alex Murphy (The Young Offenders), and breakout star Hannah Brady as Ciara-Kate. Supporting cast members include Barry McGovern (Obituary), Róisín Murphy (Vikings), Tara Breathnach (Borderline, Dune 2), Caoimhe Farren (The Woman in the Wall), and Alan Mahon (King Frankie).

The first series was written by Doireann Ní Chorragáin and Richie Conroy (Fran the Man), directed by Philip Doherty (Redemption of a Rogue), and produced by Ciarán Charles. Executive producers include Darach Ó Tuairisg of Fíbín Media, Máire Ní Chonláin of TG4, and Karen Kirby of BBC Northern Ireland.

International Recognition and Cultural Impact:

Commissioned by TG4 and BBC Northern Ireland, CRÁ was supported by Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, Coimisiún na Meán, Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, and the Irish Tax Incentive for Creative Screen. Its international distribution is handled by APC (About Premium Content), positioning Boglands as a standout entry in the global boom of foreign-language crime dramas.

“From day one, we knew CRÁ was special,” said Darach Ó Tuairisg, Executive Producer at Fíbín Media. “It’s a modern, layered mystery grounded in a uniquely Irish setting, showcasing the best of Irish talent. To now see it resonate in 68 countries, including being the first Irish language series to air on BBC Network and to see it broadcast in territories like the US and Australia in original language is a testament to the strength of our creative team and to the global appetite for compelling, original, Irish-language stories.”

Deirdre Ní Choistín, TG4 Director General, praised the series’ international impact: “The global success of CRÁ, is a proud moment for TG4 and for Irish-language public sevice media. It demonstrates that Irish language creativity and storytelling can have universal appeal. CRÁ reflects TG4’s commitment to delivering compelling content that resonates far beyond Ireland and the Irish language community, and we are delighted that CRÁ, will reach audiences around the world.”

Máire Ní Chonláin, Commissioning Editor at TG4, said: “We are incredibly proud of the cast and crew of CRÁ, whose talent and dedication have brought this powerful story to life. Their hard work and creativity have helped the series achieve remarkable success, both at home and internationally. It’s a shining example of the strength and global resonance of Irish-language storytelling.

Soundtrack and Multimedia Experience:

In addition to its broadcast and streaming success, CRÁ offers fans an exclusive Spotify playlist featuring original, specially composed music from the series. Designed to reflect the emotional highs and lows of the story, the soundtrack provides an immersive audio journey into the heart of CRÁ’s world.

Series Information:

Title (Ireland): CRÁ

International Title: Boglands

Episodes: 6 x 45 minutes

Language: Irish (with subtitles internationally)

Filming Location: Gaoth Dobhair, Donegal, Ireland

