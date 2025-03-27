Is this the biggest burger in Wales?

The may already be a burger called a Whopper, but that word doesn’t adequately describe the whopping monster burger served up by a Welsh bar and restaurant.

Dubbed Burgerzilla it’s believed to be the biggest burger ever served in Wales although it comes at a price. £50 to be precise. However for that you are served a mighty meat feast consisting of a 36oz beef patty packed with the equivalent of six burgers, stacked high with fresh Welsh beef, gem lettuce, burger sauce, beef tomatoes, and onion, plus a 1kg mountain of chips and a large slaw on the side for good measure.

Guests can either take on the supersized meaty mouthful solo or rally friends to tackle it together at The Brewhouse in Cardiff, the city centre bar and restaurant who are offering burger lovers the challenge of a lifetime.

It’s all part of the Brewhouse offering new food menus which include the introduction of supersized sharing dishes and bottomless brunches.

The Cardiff bar say it is pushing the culinary boundaries to cater to all appetites and tastes with new dishes designed to bring people together for unforgettable food experiences.

Brewhouse, owned by independent pub chain Croeso Pubs, will be serving up another two jaw-dropping giant dish in the form of the £50 Breakfast Megamix – offering a colossal spread of 12 bacon rashers, 12 sausages, six fried eggs, six waffles, button mushrooms, grilled tomatoes, and 12 slices of toast.

The new menu also features bottomless brunches at Brewhouse for the very first time with the Wings and Bottomless Beer Brunch or Pizza and Prosecco brunch, both costing £35 per person for 90 minutes.

There is also a new drinks menu which includes Tokyo Iced Tea and Cherry Mojito and new Happy Hour deals.

Brewhouse is part of the Croeso Pubs family, which also runs popular city centre nightspots The Philharmonic and Retro nightclub as well as Blue Bell, Daffodil, The Dock in Cardiff’s Mermaid Quay, and community pubs The Discovery in Lakeside and The Bear’s Head in Penarth.

Croeso area director Michael Haygarth said: “We’re always looking for ways to bring people together over great food and drinks, and our new menu is all about fun, flavour, and shared experiences. Whether you’re conquering one of our supersized challenges on your own or with friends or enjoying a leisurely bottomless brunch, there’s something for everyone.

“We came up with the idea for the menu as with so many events going on in the city centre over the coming months, many people want to pop in for a pint and a quick bite before heading out to their concert or sporting event – but for some those charcuterie or cheese sharing boards just aren’t enough – but a 36oz beef burger and 1kg of fries between a few friends will certainly help keep the hunger pangs away.”

For more information about Brewhouse, go to www.brewhousecardiff.co.uk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

