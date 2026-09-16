Italian food festival set to arrive in Cardiff this September

Nation.Cymru staff

An Italian food and culture festival is coming to Cardiff this September, providing food, wine and entertainment.

Some of Cardiff’s best-known Italian businesses are coming together for a Festa d’Italia this September, bringing food, wine, music and culture to Tiger Yard in Cardiff Bay.

The Cardiff Italian Festival takes place on Sunday 20 September, celebrating the longstanding connection between the Italian and Welsh communities and giving visitors the chance to experience a taste of Italy without leaving the city.

Food will be at the heart of the celebrations, with some familiar names from Cardiff’s Italian food scene joining the event. Elgano, Calabrisella Group, Roma Eat and Khione Sicilian Delicatessen will all be involved, bringing together flavours and specialities inspired by different regions of Italy.

Visitors can expect plenty to eat and drink throughout the day, alongside live music and entertainment designed to capture the atmosphere of an Italian festa.

The festival is also set to celebrate the cultural links between Italy and Wales, highlighting the contribution Italian communities have made to Cardiff over generations. From food and family businesses to music and community life, Italian culture has become an established part of the city’s identity.

Taking place at Tiger Yard in Cardiff Bay, the event offers an opportunity for families, food lovers and anyone curious about Italian culture to spend the day discovering something new.

Whether visitors are heading along for the food, the music or simply to soak up the atmosphere, organisers are promising a celebration that brings a little piece of Italy to Cardiff.

The event is also family-friendly, with under-12s able to attend for free, making it an option for families looking for something different to do in the city this September.

Tickets are priced at £12, with tickets available through the Tiger Yard website.

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