‘It’s changed my life’: Y Llais star inspired to write and perform Welsh songs

Success on the popular S4C programme, Y Llais, has inspired Emma Winter to write, compose and perform songs in Welsh.

Emma, ​​a primary school teacher from Troed-y-rhiw, Merthyr Tydfil who is currently learning Welsh, reached the semi-finals of the talent show. She was mentored by singer-songwriter Bronwen Lewis.

Her experience on Y Llais has since given her the confidence to continue learning, using and enjoying the Welsh language.

Emma attends weekly lessons with Learn Welsh Glamorgan, organised by the University of South Wales on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

Emma, ​​who is a teacher at Ysgol Nant-y-Parc, Caerphilly, has recently reduced her teaching hours to focus more on singing and composing.

But she remains passionate about her part-time teaching role, using music in the classroom during lessons and singing with the pupils.

Emma has started writing Welsh-language songs and released her first single on 30 October, exactly one year after her blind audition on Y Llais.

She has several gigs and concerts planned across Wales for 2026, including the Mumbles on St David’s Day 2026 and several weddings, and has just performed at the Saundersfoot Christmas Fair on 5 December.

Emma will perform her first ever solo concert at Theatr Soar, Merthyr Tydfil on 18 July 2026.

Emma explains: “I love my work at the school and sharing the Welsh language with the pupils.

“My experience on Y Llais was very special – it’s changed my life. I love learning the language, and being on the programme has given me the confidence to perform in Welsh, and make my dreams come true. I want to inspire others to learn the language.”