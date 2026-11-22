Nation.Cymru Staff

Fresh off his Children in Need cycle around the UK, Welsh broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans is taking on a different challenge this festive season as he steps into the role of the magical Spirit of the Forest in Swansea Grand’s 2026 pantomime, Snow White.

Here, the BBC Radio 2 host took the time to chat about returning to his Welsh roots, the magic of pantomime, his award-winning stage debut and why this year’s show promises to be extra special.

Owain, you’re back in Wales in panto this year, this time at Swansea Grand as the Spirit of the Forest in Snow White. How does it feel to be coming back?

I am! Having been in Cardiff for the last two years, I’m now in Swansea and I am so excited to be doing Snow White, because it’s one of my favourite pantos. It’s one that I think everyone knows and everyone loves. It’s a classic fairy tale story and, whether you’re thinking about it as a film, a stage show or a pantomime, it’s always going to conjure up that bit of magic. Plus since I’m an Ammanford boy, the Swansea Grand was always a place I thought was magical whenever I’d visit. So to be taking part in Panto here this year is extra special.

And you’ll be bringing a little bit of magic yourself as the Spirit of the Forest?

Oh yeah! As the Spirit of the Forest. I’ll be helping Snow White to navigate her way through the story and also helping to take the audience on our journey. One of my jobs, of course, is trying to defeat the Evil Queen, which we’re all going to be doing together. I’ve met a few evil queens in my time, and although it’ll be a I bit of a challenge, I’ve got a good feeling about it. Because if the baddie in panto wins, we’re all going to have to rewrite history!

Have you performed at the Swansea Grand before?

I’ve performed at the Grand years ago as a drummer, but I’ve never been on stage there acting, singing and dancing. The city holds a very special place in my heart because I grew up in Ammanford, which is a mining town about 25 minutes from Swansea. Swansea was like the big town for us growing up, and the Swansea Grand was the biggest theatre nearby – and still is It’s the jewel in the crown of the South Wales area, and I’ve heard so many lovely stories from so many people about how wonderful both the theatre and the audience are.

So will it feel a bit like coming home?

Definitely. It’s going to be really special. I remember growing up, there was always talk about the panto in Swansea and the surrounding areas. The Grand panto is a big thing.

I know a lot of people say this, but seeing panto is, for a lot of people, their first introduction to a big stage show. For me, also as a young gay man, seeing what was going on in theatre and how accessible panto is definitely sparked something in me. When we would drive past the Swansea Grand and I’d see the big signs and see who was on there, there was something really magical and accessible about it all.

Two years ago you won the UK Pantomime Award for best newcomer. How did that feel?

Oh my gosh, it was such an amazing award to win. It was a huge reward to win and I was not expecting it in the slightest. I went with my friend James Bennett, who’s a choreographer, we were excited just to be part of the magic on that night. I hadn’t written a speech – honestly, I genuinely didn’t think I was going to win! But now that little panto award has got pride of place on a shelf upstairs in my office at home. But on year three the best newcomer ship has now sailed. I’ll have to try for another award!

What is it for you that you enjoy most about performing in front of a live audience?

It’s something that I never dreamed of doing as a child, and even as a drummer you never take centre or front stage as you’re generally at the back. But I’ve loved doing Panto for the last few years, there’s something about the joyous feeling of togetherness that a fairy tale story brings. And bringing that to life on stage is an amazing thing.

What are you most looking forward to this year?

It’ll be lovely performing to a Swansea audience; it’s like being at home! Plus I’ve never seen Snow White in Panto, so this will be a new experience for me!

If you were a magical being – what wish would you grant this Christmas?

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from Panto is that it brings people together- you forget about whatever’s going on in your own world and enter a fantasy world where good always wins! So in the way that Panto makes everyone get along, I’d grant that wish in the real world too!

Finally, why do you think people should come to the panto at the Grand this season?

It’s going to be so fun. We’re going to have a lovely time. Nothing sets you up for Christmas quite like Panto- it’s a brilliant cast and we’re going to put on a sensational show for you. Come on down to The Grand, we’ll see you there!

For more information and tickets, visit the Swansea Grand site here.