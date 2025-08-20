It’s not unusual – why hip-hop loves Tom Jones

It may not be common knowledge but hip-hop artists love Sir Tom Jones.

A Welsh hip-hop DJ and promoter has compiled a tribute to the Welsh icon and the many times his songs have been sampled by hip-hop artists.

Kaptin Barrett, who is the curator of the Hip Hop: A Welsh Story at the National Museum Cardiff, has put together a Spotify playlist featuring 30 hip hop tracks that feature samples from the great Welshman.

As the singer returns to Wales tonight and tomorrow for two homecoming shows at Cardiff Castle, Kaptin wrote on his blog about catching Sir Tom for the first time when he played Wales two years ago and how the icon has influenced a generation of hip hop artists.

“I fulfilled a long term ambition and finally managed to see the legendary Tom Jones live during a string of dates at Cardiff Castle

“At 83 years old he is still one of the all time greatest showmen and his voice still sounds like it would melt a million hearts.

“Growing up in Wales it’s hard not to have an affinity for the great man, but seems we’re not alone here as there have been a barrage of hip hop artists over the years who have sampled his music, from Run DMC, Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap and Erick Sermon to 2Pac, Rza, DJ Shadow and Jedi And Tricks.

“His influence has been widespread since the 80s at least, plus a number of the original Bronx DJs have name checked his track ‘Looking Out My Window’ as a classic tune that got dropped in the early block parties. So here’s my tribute to the man and a celebration of his influence on Hip-hop.”

Hip-hop exhibition at National Museum Cardiff

In a brand-new exhibition, National Museum Cardiff invites you on a magical hip-hop journey travelling from the early days of hip-hop 40 years ago up until today, and looking ahead to the future of hip-hop culture in Wales.

The stories are told by those who’ve lived and breathed hip-hop; from pioneers to future stars, from artists to dancers, and from key people to moments that have made hip-hop a vital part of Welsh culture.

Hip-Hop: A Welsh Story documents the journey of hip-hop culture in Wales, told through the voices of those who have shaped it from its early days here, and those who continue to influence its future.

Curated by established hip-hop DJ and advisor Kaptin Barrett, the exhibition weaves together oral histories and celebrates the music, dance, fashion and art of Hip Hop culture in Wales.

The exhibition invites you to engage directly with the culture, whether by creating your own rap, experimenting with graffiti, or immersing yourself in the record shop experience. Come along and bust a move to Ladies of Rage, DJ Jaffa and Welsh language hip hop pioneers Llwybr Llaethog.

Welsh identity

Kaptin Barret, Hip-hop Collecting Coordinator at Museum Wales said: “A lot of people don’t realise how much hip-hop has become a part of Welsh history and culture.

“For many it’s integral to their sense of Welsh identity so it’s only right that it now finds a space within Wales’ national museum.

“I believe it will break down many preconceptions but also create a more welcome space for people who feel they haven’t been represented there previously. Hopefully it will inspire people to dig a little deeper and learn more about the culture and how it has impacted life here in Wales.”

Hip-hop: A Welsh Story opened at National Museum Cardiff on 19 July 2025 and runs until 22 February 2026.

The exhibition is free and you can pre-book your tickets before visiting via the Amgueddfa Cymru website or by visiting the main desk upon arriving at the museum.

