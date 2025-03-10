It’s ‘official’ Wales has taken the Midlands

A map showing Wales as part of the west Midlands has caused much amusement online.

A post on the X account Terrible Maps shows what appears to be a map of the UK from a schoolbook in Italy, which informs pupils that Wales is in fact bigger than we and they had first thought.

The map that would no doubt very much please Owain Glyndwr shows the all new XXL Wales has caused lots of amusement on social media – and some hilarious comments too…

One X user Damian Counsell exclaimned: “THE WELSH HORDES HAVE TAKEN THE BULL RING. REPEAT: THE WELSH HORDES HAVE TAKEN THE BULL RING. VILLA PARK IS FULL OF SHEEP. OUR BALTI SUPPLIES ARE EXHAUSTED. SEND AID.”

Another chipped in with: “Wales can have Wolverhampton for free”, while another added: “Birmingham fell in days. We are trying to regroup at Leicester to stop the endless Welsh tide. Pray for us.”

Here are the best of the rest:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

