Ivan Moult offers a soulful glimpse of new album with new single

Welsh indie folk artist Ivan Moult has offered another glimpse into his upcoming album, ‘Stood Out in the Storm’, with his latest single ‘I Should Have Asked Your Name’.

Following on from ‘Did You Think I Was Lost?’, the newest single released on 10 October 2025 displays Ivan’s characteristic sonic gentleness, underscored by melancholic electric guitar.

Stood Out in the Storm will be Ivan’s fourth studio album, following 2023’s Songs From Severn Grove, which was mastered by Charlie Francis and shortlisted for the Welsh Music Prize.

Flourishes

Of I Should Have Asked Your Name, Ivan explains: “A song exploring instant attraction and missed opportunity, resolving with love finding a way to wait for us and allowing us to meet again.

“Sonically carried along on a lazy river of electric guitars that burst out at times in solo alongside organ flourishes and light touch drums and bassline.”

Ivan’s signature sound remains at the core: a seamless blend of 1960s/70s folk and blues infused with modern textures, drawing influence from John Martyn, the late great Terry Reid and Ry Cooder.

On ‘Stood Out In The Storm’, that familiar intimacy is expanded with a greater presence of guitars and organs, adding new depth and urgency to the sound.

Home Studio

As with his previous records, Ivan wrote, played, recorded and mixed the album at his Cardiff home studio, and the record sits as a companion piece to ‘Songs From Severn Grove’.

Over the years, Ivan has gained support from BBC Radio 6 Music, BBC Radio Wales and KLOF (Formerly Folk Radio UK), earned festival slots at Cornbury Festival, Festival of Voice and Sŵn, and shared stages with the likes of This Is The Kit, Becca Mancari and Willy Mason.

Now, with ‘Stood Out In The Storm’ (out November 7th), he offers his most powerful and affecting work yet – an album born of struggle, but defined by resilience.