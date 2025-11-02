Ivan moult returns with most personal album to date

Cardiff-based singer-songwriter Ivan Moult returns with his most personal work to date, ‘Stood Out In The Storm’, out November 7th via Bubblewrap Collective.

Following the acclaimed ‘Songs From Severn Grove’ (2023), praised for its warmth, intricacy and timeless songwriting, the new album marks a bold and vulnerable step forward.

The single ‘No More Lies’ is the final teaser before the album drops in full, next week.

Written in the aftermath of personal upheaval, ‘Stood Out In The Storm’ traces a journey through darkness and recovery, exploring fragility, resilience and hope.

Ivan’s signature sound remains at the core: a seamless blend of 1960s/70s folk and blues infused with modern textures, drawing influence from John Martyn, Terry Reid and Ry Cooder.

As with his previous records, Ivan wrote, played, recorded and mixed the album at his Cardiff home studio, and the record sits as a companion piece to ‘Songs From Severn Grove’.

Recent months have seen Ivan gain strong support from Huw Stephens across BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Radio Wales, including a feature on Roundtable and a live session for BBC Wales – recognition that continues to grow his reputation as one of Wales’ most distinctive and emotionally resonant songwriters.

Ivan has also earned support from KLOF, appeared at Llais and Sŵn festivals, and shared stages with This Is The Kit and Willy Mason.

With ‘Stood Out In The Storm’, he delivers his most affecting work yet, an album born of struggle but defined by resilience.

Tickets are available through ivanmoult.com. You can order the album on LP and CD through Bubblewrap Collective, Ivan’s Bandcamp or from your local record shop.