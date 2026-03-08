IWD 2026: Aleighcia Scott leads new film placing Welsh women at the heart of the nation’s story

Stephen Price

A new bilingual short film has been released to mark International Women’s Day, exploring identity and belonging in modern Wales.

‘Adref yw hi – She is home’ is a new bilingual film which premiered at the Wales v Montenegro Women’s World Cup qualifying match at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday, March 7, before being released across social media on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day 2026.

The film is led by singer and broadcaster Aleighcia Scott and created in collaboration with Wales Arts International and Merched yn Gwneud Miwsig (Women Making Music).

Imagining Cymru as a woman, it connects land, language, community, arts and sport, placing women at the centre of the national story

It follows a landmark year for Welsh women across sport, music and culture.

Aleighcia Scott, of Welsh and Jamaican heritage, made history with the first Welsh language song to reach number one in the reggae iTunes chart. She performed in Lucerne and St Gallen, Switzerland following Wales’ first ever UEFA Women’s EUROs match after qualifying for the tournament for the first time and appeared as a coach on Y Llais (The Voice UK), where her artist won the competition.

Speaking about the film, Aleighcia said: “In a year when Wales qualified for the UEFA Women’s EUROs for the first time and Welsh women showed the world what they are capable of, this film recognises that women have always been central to Cymru’s story, in public life and in the quiet work that holds communities together.

“I’m the granddaughter of grandparents who came to Wales during Windrush and built their life here. Wales is my home and my heritage, and it sits naturally alongside my Jamaican roots, both shaping and enriching my story. I hope this film reflects a Wales where equality and belonging go hand in hand.”

During Wales’ history-making appearance at the Euros, the post-match cultural event in Lucerne was organised by Elan Evans and Merched yn Gwneud Miwsig, bringing together artists from Wales and Switzerland.

The collective has continued to expand its reach, backing women at the forefront of the music industry and creating practical pathways for women and girls to write, perform and produce their own work.

Merched yn gwneud Miwsig project manager, Elan Evans said: “This past year has shown what happens when women are backed and given real opportunities to create.

“Through Merched yn Gwneud Miwsig we focus on practical support, from songwriting to studio production.

“This film reflects that same belief that women’s voices are not an addition to the cultural story of Wales, they are part of its foundation.”

“The film also forms part of Wales Arts International’s annual Pethau Bychain – Small things campaign, which champions everyday acts of kindness and supports creative work focused on well-being. Wales Arts International was the lead partner in the cultural programme around the Women’s EUROs, helping showcase Welsh artists internationally.

Eluned Haf, Head of Wales Arts International, said: “We are seeing women visible on big stages, in stadiums, in music venues and in communities across Wales, and that visibility reflects the role they have always played in shaping this country.

“At a time when public debate can feel intense, Wales can lead through arts, sport and community, building confidence in a shared sense of belonging.”

‘Adref yw hi – She is home’ premiered at the Wales v Montenegro Women’s World Cup qualifying match at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday, March 7 and was released on digital platforms on International Woman’s Day Sunday, March 8.