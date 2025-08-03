J.M.W. Turner paintings back on display to commemorate special anniversary

Amgueddfa Cymru is celebrating the 250th anniversary of J.M.W. Turner’s birth by returning his iconic artworks to display at National Museum Cardiff.

The display ranges from some of Turner’s early Welsh watercolour paintings, created when he was a young artist touring Wales during the 1790s, to his late great seascapes painted towards the end of his life.

Turner found Wales’s dramatic landscapes and ancient ruins inspirational. One example is his Transept of Ewenny Priory which he visited during his 1795 tour of south Wales.

Celebrations

Dr Melanie Polledri, Principal Curator Collections and Historic Art at Amgueddfa Cymru said: “It is wonderful that here at National Museum Cardiff we are contributing to the celebrations taking place across the UK to honour one of our most important British artists.

“With his legacy to Wales and his clear love for the Welsh countryside, it’s wonderful to display this beautiful collection together for the first time.”

The paintings will be on display for all visitors to see at National Museum Cardiff’s historic art galleries and will be available until later this year.

Turner’s artwork was bequest to the museum by Gwendoline and Margaret Davies and is now part of the Davies sisters collection within the museum.

