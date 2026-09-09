Jane Austen collides with Wales in ‘riotous’ new show

Nation.Cymru staff

Black RAT Productions and Blackwood Miners’ Institute have announced a brand-new production for their 2026 autumn tour of Wales, Pride & Prejud(ish).

The brand new comedy by Richard Tunley will open at Blackwood Miners’ Institute from 30 September for three nights before stopping at further venues across Wales in Abergavenny, Cardiff, Aberdare, Maesteg, Cardigan, Aberystwyth, Newtown, Pontardawe, Milford Haven, Brecon and Newport where the tour concludes on 31 October.

Hot on the heels of Dai Cula: Prince of the Valleys last autumn, Black RAT Productions returns with this riotous new show where Jane Austen collides headfirst with modern South Wales.

The production stars the multi-talented Zoë Davies, Jemima Nicholas, Olivia Edwards and Kate Powell and features songs by Dai Smith and Allyson Summerhayes.

The show has been created especially for Welsh venues and is supported by Arts Council of Wales.

Tensions, Secrets and Family Pride

Austen-and-Bridgerton obsessive Lizzie Bennet dreams of classier times – but keeping hold of that fantasy is difficult when her family is on the brink of collapse.

While ‘Mam’ is living her best life in Spain, Lizzie is left holding the fort as her sisters unravel around her. Lydia has turned full Bridezilla over the wedding of the century, Jane is struggling with her own fragile marriage, Kitty is threatening to boycott the big day, and Mary? Mary went to Uni… and hasn’t been back since.

As the wedding day hurtles closer, tensions rise, secrets spill, and family pride collides with very modern prejudices.

Performed in Black RAT Productions’ signature high-energy style

The production will be performed in Black RAT’s signature high-energy style with plenty of physical comedy and the four actors playing all of the roles! Performances by the company have been entertaining Welsh audiences in successful tours for many years. Other past productions by Richard Tunley and the Black RAT team have included: Bouncers, Up ’n’ Under, Neville’s Island, Art, Boeing Boeing, Bedroom Farce, Loot, One Man Two Guvnors, The 39 Steps, The Invisible Man, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and The Three Musketeers.

Black RAT Director and writer of Pride & Prejud(ish) Richard Tunley said “As a writer, creating brand new stories based on classics with a unique twist and placing them in a Welsh setting offers the perfect formula for great comedy. As a director I know our audiences can expect to see our talented cast create our very own fabulous Bennet sisters hurtling headlong into hilarious situations including a Hen Weekend in Torremolinos! We can’t wait to take this show on the road!”

The production is recommended for ages 14+

Find out more via: http://www.blackratproductions.co.uk

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