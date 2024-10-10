Jane Austen spin-off to begin filming in Wales

A Pride and Prejudice spin-off based on a successful novel is set to be filmed in Wales soon.

The BBC has commissioned The Other Bennet Sister from Cardiff-based indie Bad Wolf (His Dark Materials, Industry) for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

The ten-part drama is written by Sarah Quintrell (The Power, Ellen) in her first solo drama series commission for television, and is based on the hit novel of the same name by Janice Hadlow.

The Other Bennet Sister is a fresh spin around the ballroom for one of Jane Austen’s most unassuming characters: Mary Bennet – the seemingly unremarkable and overlooked middle sister in Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

Mary

The series takes as its premise that – when it comes to the Bennet sisters – while we dream of being Lizzy, in reality most us are more like Mary…

Unlike her sisters, Mary isn’t your typical period drama heroine. She is awkward, anxious, preachy, full of facts, a terrible singer… overlooked by her mother and seemingly destined to an empty dance card for the rest of her life… until Mary takes matters into her own hands.

The Other Bennet Sister gives Mary Bennet the epic love story nobody predicted for her, taking her from her family home in Meryton to the soirees of Regency London and the peaks and vales of the Lake District – all in search of independence, romance and, most elusive of all, self-love and acceptance.

Joy

Screenwriter Sarah Quintrell says: “I’m thrilled to be telling the story of Mary – the other Bennet sister – exploring what it is to come of age when you’re the odd one out.

“It’s a joy to be adapting Janice Hadlow’s brilliant take on such a beloved classic with the team at Bad Wolf, and to have found our home at the BBC. I grew up (an awkward, anxious teen, getting everything wrong…) watching the BBC’s wonderful Austen adaptations. It’s the stuff every writer dreams of and I can’t wait to bring this beautiful story to screen – not least, for all the Marys out there.

Bad Wolf’s Jane Tranter said: “Jane Austen created exactly the kind of smart, subtly subversive and groundbreaking women that Bad Wolf is proud to be associated with.

“Sarah’s dazzling scripts explore what hides beneath the surface of the overlooked Bennet sister, bringing her vividly to life for a television audience.

“The BBC’s long relationship with Jane Austen is unsurpassed and it’s particularly meaningful to be partnering with them on this next iteration of her life on screen’

Classic

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, says: “The BBC’s Pride and Prejudice will forever be a classic moment in television history, and it’s incredibly exciting to return to Jane Austen’s irresistible world and go even further than before – this time in the footsteps of The Other Bennet Sister, Mary.

“We fell in love with Sarah’s adaptation because it’s a true underdog story packed full of heart, wit and charm, and a chance to explore Austen in a playful, original and heartfelt way.”

Bad Wolf is supported by Creative Wales. Further details about The Other Bennet Sister will be announced in due course. Sony Pictures Television will be handling international sales.

