Jazz-pop singer Malan releases new single after success of second EP

Amelia Jones

North Wales-based Jazz-pop singer-songwriter Malan will step into a new chapter this summer with ‘After You’, her first release since her celebrated second EP.

Released on 10 July through Recordiau Côsh, the single marks a confident return from one of Wales’ most distinctive artists.

Blending jazz infused melodies, intimate pop and her signature storytelling, ‘After You’ captures Malan at her most open and assured, while hinting at a richer sound on the horizon.

Recorded and produced with long time collaborator Rich James Roberts at Ferlas, Penrhyndeudraeth, the track continues a partnership that has shaped Malan’s catalogue.

Malan, known for her smooth vocal and bilingual lyricism, scored early breakout hits with Busy Bee and Picking Petals, before releasing her debut EP Bloom.

She continued to build momentum with the bilingual EP Right Here, which features her first Welsh-language hit, Dau Funud.

Her recent releases have earned support from BBC Introducing on BBC Radio 1 with Jess Iszatt, alongside playlisting from Spotify Jazz UK and Our Generation.

Earlier this year, Malan travelled to Canada to perform at M for Montréal, representing Wales internationally while making her first appearance outside the UK.

On returning home, she completed her first headline tour – a sold out run across Felinheli, Cardiff and London – each night drawing warm, attentive audiences and a rapidly growing fanbase.

Malan said: “There was something about After You that felt special to me from the beginning. I don’t always feel an immediate connection to the songs I write, but this one felt different.

“I wrote it during a really exciting chapter of my life, around the time of my first international show in Montreal, and I think all of that emotion naturally poured into it.

“This song feels like a part of my heart, and every moment since writing it, from performing it live to bringing it into the studio, has only made me fall in love with it more.

“At its core, After You is a song about complete devotion – loving someone so deeply that you’d follow them through anything. I really hope the connection I feel with this song is something other people can feel too”.

After supporting Emeli Sandé at the Eisteddfod Gerddorol Ryngwladol Llangollen on 10 July, Malan will perform at Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau on 18 July.

Listen to After You hear. For more updates, follow Malan on social media.