Jeremy Clarkson’s choir announce album release during performance at Royal Welsh Show

Amelia Jones

Jeremy Clarkson’s award-winning choir have announced they will release their first album during a heartwarming performance at the Royal Welsh Show.

The Hawkstone Farmers’ choir, which includes numerous members from Wales and Mid Wales, performed four songs at the show in Llanelwedd, including the much-loved Welsh favourite Calon Lân.

The performance proved to be a standout moment of this year’s Royal Welsh Show, with thousands of visitors joining in as the choir performed the iconic Welsh song.

The choir also revealed some exciting news during their appearance, announcing that members are heading into the recording studio to record an album today (Tuesday), with their first single set to be released soon.

The debut single will be ‘This Is Home’, the song the choir performed during their memorable appearance on Britain’s Got Talent.

The choir won the talent competition after receiving the ‘Golden Buzzer’ from judge Amanda Holden. They are also set to perform at this year’s Royal Variety Show this autumn.

Among those performing at the Royal Welsh was the choir’s lead female soloist Rosie Jones, a beef and sheep farmer from Mid Wales, who said it was an honour to perform at the show.

She said:”What an honour to be invited to sing at the Royal Welsh Show 2026.

“This fairytale journey just keeps growing, but the greatest thing to come from it is the community we’ve built within the choir and beyond.

“In a time of hardship, uncertainty and loneliness, the choir has become a place of connection, support and understanding. If our journey inspires others or helps even one person, then we are incredibly proud of that.”

The Hawkstone Farmers’ Choir was originally formed by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson as part of an advertising campaign for his Cotswolds-based brewing business.

However, the group has since grown into something much bigger, using its platform to raise awareness of mental health within the farming community.

With many of its members coming from farming backgrounds, the choir has become a way for people working in the industry to come together, build friendships and support one another during what has been a challenging time for the farming community.

You can watch their performance of Calon Lân here.

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