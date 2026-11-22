Lauren Del Fabbro, Press Association Entertainment Reporter

Joanna Page has said she nearly messed up her Gavin And Stacey audition after failing to do a Cardiff accent.

The 49-year-old actress rose to fame after starring as Stacey in the BBC comedy opposite creators James Corden and Ruth Jones.

Page opened up about the life-changing audition during ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

She said: “I remember reading the script, Ruth and James had written it and I remember thinking, ‘This is me, she is me, I can do this’.”

Page, from Swansea, recounted how she read some scenes for Jones in her actual accent initially, before being told that the character was supposed to be from Cardiff.

However, when she tried to put on the accent Page said Jones told her that it sounded “awful” and to “just be you”.

Page said she got the offer for the part two weeks after being rejected from a West End show.

She said: “I was working in a shoe shop in East Dulwich and I’d just missed out on getting the part in Dirty Dancing The Musical.

“And so if I’d have got that, I never, ever would have done it.”

Page also recalled her first impression of Mathew Horne – who played Gavin in the series – during their chemistry read and said “he seemed really cool, and I thought I’m not cool and I’m just a nerd”.

The hit series aired for three seasons from 2007 until 2009 followed by Christmas specials including the series finale in 2024.

Saturday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity also saw comedian Leigh Francis and broadcaster Mariella Frostrup take on the bushtucker trial Muckingham Palace.

The trial saw Francis go inside a makeshift palace tasked with searching around various rooms for keys to unlock servants’ bells.

Once unlocked, he had to ring the bell, meaning a star was lowered to Frostrup who was positioned on the balcony and needed to collect it in her star bag.

The journalist was covered in molasses at the start of the trial, with more insects including crickets and cockroaches poured over her as the challenge continued.

Meanwhile Francis faced lizards, worms, fish guts, offal and rotten fruit and vegetables in the royal residence.

The pair collected a total of 11 stars which equated to 11 meals for the camp.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns on Sunday at 9pm on ITV1.