Jobs created as Pugh’s Garden Village opens new outlet

Family-run Welsh business Pugh’s Garden Village is to bring its successful ‘Garden Kitchen’ café concept to Abergavenny and create up to 20 new local jobs.

It will become the second food focused venture for the well-known family run business following the launch of the first Garden Kitchen by Pugh’s which opened in Rogerstone, Newport, in 2021 offering quality gifts, horticultural expertise, a Food Hall and Deli counter showcasing local, Welsh produce.

The bespoke Garden Kitchen will comprise a 60 seated restaurant where guests can sample home cooked meals made with locally-sourced produce and speciality coffees, a family-friendly food hall, deli counter and jungle of houseplants to explore.

It will also provide educational initiatives such as workshops and advice to help customers looking to grow their own food and adopt sustainable practices. The licensed venue will also be available to hire for community groups and private events, as well as supporting local initiatives such as the Abergavenny Food Festival.

With the support of a £450,000 funding boost from NatWest the owners say they hope to create up to 20 new roles at the restaurant including Regional Visual Merchandiser/Buyer and Kitchen Manager, plus a range of full time and part time vacancies.

Pugh’s Garden Kitchen say they are also committed to supporting local agriculture and suppliers where possible by sourcing fresh and home grown products, helping to boost the local economy whilst reducing transportation costs and emissions.

Founded in the 1950s by William and Marjorie Pugh as a small market garden, Pugh’s has remained a family business, growing steadily while retaining its personal touch. Over generations, the business has expanded from growing and selling vegetables into one of Wales’s best-loved garden centres, all while maintaining its core values of quality, care, and community focus.

Nicola Pugh Director of The Garden Kitchen by Pugh’s, said “Our family has spent generations cultivating expertise in the garden centre industry, with experience in retail, hospitality, events, food, and community engagement. To stay vibrant and connected with our loyal customers, we’ve prioritised diversification, exploring new ideas and ventures. With NatWest’s support, we’re thrilled to expand into new communities, introducing innovative concepts that not only energise our business but also ensure a bright future for our family and the next generation, making a lasting impact on the community

Graham Pugh, Director at Pugh’s Garden Villages and The Garden Kitchen by Pugh’s, said: “Pugh’s are deeply rooted in Welsh soil, blending a proud family history with a modern commitment to our retail operations with a strong community engagement. The new Abergavenny site is set to bring these values to a new audience, fostering connection, supporting the local economy, and offering a space where everyone feels at home.

“We are incredibly grateful to NatWest for supporting our family in this new venture and we cannot wait to pay this back into the community.”

Find out more: https://www.pughsgardenkitchen.co.uk/

