Johns’ Boys head out around Wales on biggest ever tour

They’re the Welsh choir who wowed the judges on Britain’s Got Talent and ever since they’ve gone from strength to strength.

Johns’ Boys were a massive hit on the TV talent show back in 2023 and today they have announced their biggest UK tour yet – including several dates in Wales.

Renowned for their distinct rich harmonies that offer a contemporary take on the traditional Welsh male voice ensemble, the tour is set to showcase the choir’s unique and celebrated sound.

Classics

Johns’ Boys have become renowned for their performances which seamlessly blend contemporary chart-topping hits with choral classics, from Harry Styles to traditional Welsh hymns.

The tour will of course feature the choir’s viral cover of Calum Scott’s Biblical, which they performed in their Britain’s Got Talent audition and later released as a debut single.

This worldwide hit reached number one on the iTunes Classical charts and has over 21 million views globally. Other highlights will include Welsh favourite Calon Lan and Ennio Morricone’s Italian standard, Nella Fantasia.

The choir, which consists of men of all ages and backgrounds, were launched into the international spotlight, after their TV appearance where BGT head judge Simon Cowell described them as ‘a brilliant choir. I love them’.

Amongst the choir’s many accolades are being crowned the 2019 Choir of the World at the prestigious Llangollen International Music Festival, making them the first British male voice choir to ever win this award.

The group have appeared on The Last Night of the Proms, The Royal Variety Show and performed at iconic venues across the UK.

They are also recognised for their regular presence at major Welsh sporting events, including performing at the Principality Stadium for Welsh Rugby Union home international matches.

‘Honour’

Aled Phillips, Artistic Director and Conductor said: “As a group of men from all walks of life and a wide range of ages, it’s an incredible honour to be on this extraordinary journey, performing to sold-out audiences in some of the most prestigious venues across the UK.

“Each show is a celebration of the music we love to sing, and the chance to connect with audiences through such a wide variety of genres makes every performance truly special.

“Audiences can look forward to a rich mix of traditional classics, powerful opera, show-stopping musical numbers, and current chart-topping hits, all delivered with the unique sounds and passion that defines Johns’ Boys.”

