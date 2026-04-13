Jonathan Pryce to star in tragic real-life story of suicide pact couple

ITV has announced new four-part drama Mavis Eccleston, the tragic and extraordinary real-life story of a woman who survived a joint suicide pact with the love of her life and husband of nearly 60 years and was subsequently arrested and charged with his murder.

It will star Penelope Wilton (After Life, Downton Abbey, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and Jonathan Pryce (Wolf Hall, Slow Horses, The Crown) in the leading roles of Mavis and Dennis Eccleston.

Much to the anguish and upset of their adult children, Kevin and Joy, Mavis and Dennis decided to end their lives together when 81-year-old Dennis received a terminal cancer diagnosis and declined treatment to avoid prolonging his suffering. He’d had cancer twice before and knew the gruelling toll the invasive treatment would take on him and his family life.

Penelope Wilton said: “Mavis was devoted to her husband, Dennis, their enduring love for each other clear to see to all. They lived life on their own terms and when the time came, she wanted to respect his wishes. The fact she then faced the very real prospect of spending the rest of her life in prison for acting out of love is simply unimaginable. To be asked to bring her experience to life is a huge responsibility and true honour.”

Jonathan Pryce added: “This is a powerful and timely story of an extraordinary, devoted couple as they face the painful dilemma of assisted dying. We will hopefully honour their deep love for each other and their bravery.”

Truly heartbreaking events unfold as the family desperately try to dissuade Dennis and Mavis from taking a lethal cocktail of medication, but they remain steadfast in their belief that they should leave the world together.

Acclaimed screenwriter, Chris Lang (Unforgotten, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, I Jack Wright) has written the series and each of the four episodes will be directed by Bruce Goodison (Anne, Doctor Foster, Then Barbara Met Alan), with Kate Cook producing (The Cure, Glasgow Girls, The Watchman)

Having gained the confidence and trust of the Eccleston family, actor Tom Brittney (Grantchester) brought the project to producers Corestar Media and has collaborated on the development of the series.

Brittney said: “When I first read about Mavis and Dennis in 2018, I was struck by the extraordinary love at its heart and the profound injustice their family endured. I felt their story, told with care and humanity, could be a powerful drama and a worthy contribution to a debate that remains urgent and deeply complex. Having worked with ITV, I knew they’d be the perfect home as an institution that champions powerful, social justice stories.”

Discussing what drew him to the project, Chris Lang said: “From the moment Mavis and Dennis’s extraordinary story was told to me, I knew I had to write the script – but maybe not for the reasons one might suspect. Although their story does ask profound questions about how we live and end our lives, for me, their story was always about something simpler and more enduring. For me this was always about love. Unconditional love.”

Director Bruce Goodison said: “What excites me about this series is the towering humanity and dignity of this lively Cannock-based working-class family. There is joy in the pain this family suffered during this horrendous ordeal. They are the perfect lightning rod for the assisted dying debate.”

Mavis Eccleston will begin filming in Bristol in June 2026. News of further casting will be announced in due course.