Jonny Owen fronts new campaign to uncover Wales’ ‘Local Legends’

A survey released today reveals a striking disconnect between how life in Wales is portrayed on screen and in stories, and how people experience it.

In the new survey conducted by Ogi, two-thirds (65%) of Wales say that people and stories from their background and communities are missing from TV, films and traditional stories, with one in four (27%) saying they don’t feel any connection with the typical versions of Welshness they see.

The disconnect is particularly sharp among young people. Nearly half (44%) of 18–24-year-olds say they don’t feel connected to the versions of Welshness they see on screen or in books. What’s more, more than one in three (36%) under 24s report never seeing their lives reflected in the media, and 29% say Welsh stories simply aren’t there.

To showcase a more contemporary picture of the nation, the Welsh telecoms company is partnering with broadcaster, filmmaker – and proud Merthyr native – Jonny Owen, (The Aberfan Disaster, Svengali, Shameless) to launch Local Legends – a new digital storybook reflecting Wales today.

Campaign

The new campaign aims to provide a platform to those who feel unseen in the stories told about Wales today, by capturing and sharing everyday stories of pride, humour, kindness and resilience from across the country – and through these stories it aims to connect Welsh communities online and to each other.

Curating stories in partnership with Ogi, Jonny is now calling for people across Wales to submit their stories to Ogi’s Instagram channel and website before 23.59 on Sunday 14 September. Three stories will be chosen and turned into a digital storybook for the nation recorded by Jonny, himself.

Jonny Owen, curator and voice of Local Legends, says of the new campaign: “Whenever I talk about growing up in Merthyr, I get messages from people all over Wales sharing their own stories – about their towns, their families, their mates.

“They’re funny and sometimes heartbreaking, but too often those voices don’t make it onto the screen or the page.

“That’s what Local Legends is all about. It’s a chance to capture those proper Welsh stories, the ones that show who we are today, and share them back with the nation. I just know the stories will be pure gold, because that’s Wales for you.”

Nation of storytellers

Ogi’s Brand Marketing Director, Sarah Vining, added: “Wales has always been a nation of storytellers, but our research shows the stories being shared today don’t always fully reflect the people living here.

“Through our work connecting communities, we know the most authentic stories are found in everyday moments in those communities – from chats at the school gates, to laughs at the pub or acts of kindness between neighbours.

“That’s why, along with Jonny, we’re inviting people from across our cities, towns and villages to help create a digital storybook for the nation: a living collection of modern Welsh life, told by the people of Wales, for the people of Wales.”

Submissions for Local Legends are now open until 23.59 on Sunday 14 September. To submit your own story and find out more, visit:

Eng: https://ogi.wales/local-legends/

Wel: https://ogi.cymru/chwedlau-lleol/

Jonny is donating his fee for this to Merthyr Town Football Club – who are fan-owned, an Ogi customer, and do brilliant work in our community. “Up the Martyrs!”, he added.