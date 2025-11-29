Karl Jenkins’ One World to be staged as Llangollen Eisteddfod launches 2026 programme

The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has unveiled its full programme for 2026, promising a week of global music-making, performance and international competition.

Headlining the announcement is the long-awaited staging of Uniting Nations: One World on Tuesday July 7 2026. The major concert featuring Sir Karl Jenkins, cancelled at the last moment in 2025 due to an extraordinary medical incident, will now be presented for the very first time in Llangollen.

In response to public demand, the concert has been expanded for 2026. Audiences will experience One World, composed and conducted by Sir Karl, performed by a choir of over 100 singers from WorldChoir and NEW Voices, the Llangollen International Orchestra, and soloists Simona Rose and Eirlys Myfanwy Davies.

This new edition also includes a fresh staging of the Peace Child Musical in partnership with Peace Child International, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to global understanding and youth empowerment.

The evening will open with a newly commissioned work by an emerging composer, written especially for Llangollen 2026. There will be a call for budding new composers soon.

On Wednesday July 8, the festival ignites with Global Rhythms: Made in Wales, a celebration of Welsh creativity and multicultural collaboration.

Performers include Guinean-Welsh multi-instrumentalist N’famady Kouyaté, brass sensations Band Pres Llareggub with special guest Sage Todz, the final of the Children’s Choir of the World competition, and the Eisteddfod’s iconic Celebration of Nations, a vibrant display of flags, colour and unity.

On Thursday July 9, audiences will experience the spellbinding Orchestral Qawwali Project, led by critically acclaimed composer, Rushil Ranjan. T

he Project features the soaring vocals of Abi Sampa in an effortless combination with rich orchestral arrangements and powerful chants. The duo seamlessly blends Western Classical, choral, Indian Classical and Sufi music. Since their formation, they’ve risen to prominence selling out concert venues around the world, including the Royal Albert Hall. They have also amassed millions of online listeners.

The Weekend also features two headline events:

Emeli Sandé with The Absolute Orchestra on Friday July 10, delivering a world-exclusive orchestral reimagining of her greatest hits.

An Evening with Michael Ball on Saturday July 11, showcasing his blend of musical theatre favourites and classics, preceded by the International Voice of Musical Theatre final.

The festival concludes on Sunday July 12 with the Choir of the World competition, where leading choirs compete for the prestigious Pavarotti Trophy. The evening also features the Pendine International Voice of the Future final, spotlighting emerging vocal talent.

Across the week, thousands of competitors from around the globe will take to the pavilion stage for a programme of daytime competitions. Saturday marks the festival’s most ambitious slate of dance events in decades, and Sunday brings together international choirs in inspiring harmony.

Friendship

Dave Danford, Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, said, “Llangollen 2026 brings together everything that makes this festival so special: world-class artists, extraordinary global talent and a spirit of friendship that transcends borders.

“We’re delighted this year to bring cutting edge music including N’famady Kouyaté, Band Pres Llareggub, Sage Todz, Emeli Sandé and the incredible Orchestral Qawwali Project, who recently sold-out prestigious venues like the Royal Albert Hall and Birmingham Symphony Hall. This will be another week that truly embodies the Eisteddfod’s mission to unite nations through music and dance.”

Tickets for all 2026 evening concerts and season passes will go on sale to Friends of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod from Tuesday 25 November, with general sale opening on Wednesday 26 November. They will be available from Llangollen.net, 01978 862 000 or from Llangollen Tourist Information Centre on Castle Street, Llangollen.

John Gambles, Chair of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, said, “The staging of One World for the first time in Llangollen is more than a rescheduled concert – it is a powerful statement about resilience, collaboration and the unifying force of music. We can’t wait to welcome Sir Karl Jenkins to the Eisteddfod stage again. The entire 2026 programme reflects that same spirit, bringing together extraordinary artists and communities from across the world for a truly unforgettable week.”

Llangollen International Eisteddfod will run from 7 – 12 July 2026. For more information, visit their site here.

Ticket prices

Festival Season Ticket (All Eisteddfod Week events) – £300

Daytime Season Ticket (Eisteddfod daytime Wed-Sun only) – £45

Tuesday 7 July – Uniting Nations: One World 2026

£49.00 | £42.00 | £33.00

Wednesday 8 July – Global Rhythms: Made In Wales

£22.40 | £11.20 (child)

Thursday 9 July – Orchestral Qawwali Project

£45.00 | £37.50 | £29.50

Friday 10 July – Emeli Sandé with The Absolute Orchestra

Tickets: £96.70 | £63.10 | £54.70 | £40.70

Saturday 11 July 2026 – An Evening with Michael Ball

Tickets: £96.70 | £63.10 | £49.10 | £43.50 | £35.10

Sunday 12 July – Choir of the World

£40.70 | £32.30 | £29.50