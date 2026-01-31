Kate Humble unveils 2026 lineup for south-east Wales festival

Amelia Jones

Broadcaster Kate Humble’s ever-popular music festival set amid beautiful Welsh farmland has unveiled its full lineup for 2026.

This year’s event which will take place between Friday, May 23 and Sunday, May 25 is moving to Humble by Nature at Upper Meend Farm in Penallt just south of Monmouth and is expected to attract a crowd of 5,000.

What began as a small, village-led event organised around the local village hall has grown into one of Wales’ most cherished independent festivals.

Despite welcoming thousands of attendees each spring, Devauden Festival has retained the warmth, intimacy and sense of belonging that defined its earliest years.

The newly announced lineup showcases the festival’s continued commitment to championing emerging artists, grassroots talent and musical diversity. Spanning folk, indie, rock, roots, electronic and DJ-led sounds, the programme reflects the eclectic mix that has become central to Devauden Festival’s identity, offering something for all ages across the three-day weekend.

Artists include: Newton Faulkner, Rusty Shackle, Tankus, Nookie, MWSOG, Baby Schillaci, Rogora Khart, Nick Parker & The False Alarms, Xempa The Rogues, Ophelia’s Beard, Bau Cat, Mirages and Dirty Cash.

The festival is organised by a passionate local team led by TV presenter and author Kate Humble, whose work has long celebrated rural life, sustainability and community.

What started as a six-hour Saturday event has expanded into a full three-day celebration, with more music, new spaces and improved facilities added along the way to enhance the experience for both artists and audiences.

In 2023, the festival’s steady growth was recognised by the Welsh Government, which identified Devauden Festval as a growth event for Wales and awarded funding to support its development and help it reach a wider audience.

Despite this expansion, the festival has remained true to its grassroots and commit-led approach.

Proudly not-for-profit, Devauden Festival is organised to raise funds for the Devauden village hall, alongside a range of local community and charity groups, ensuring the festival’s positive impact continues long after the final notes fade.

The festival includes plays, films, music and activities such as yoga and the licence will allow alcohol sales until midnight and live and recorded music until from 5pm on the Friday, and 10am on Saturday and Sunday, until 11pm.

Tickets are on sale now, with children under 6 going for free and adult ticket prices starting at £90.

Find out more here