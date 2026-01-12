Katherine Jenkins hits Golden Globes red carpet with a bottle of gin

Welsh singing star Katherine Jenkins mixed with some of the world’s biggest Hollywood names at the Golden Globes – while promoting her Cygnet gin brand.

Cygnet, which is described as ‘the world’s most luxurious gin’, made its Hollywood debut as co-founder and world-renowned classical singer Katherine Jenkins, walked the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes on Sunday 11th January 2026, marking a defining moment for the British brand on a global stage as a leading partner at the Golden Globes.

The Welsh star made a glamorous statement wearing a gown by Suzanne Neville, complete with Kwiat Diamonds and her shoes were Guiseppe Zanotti.

Katherine Jenkins, Cygnet Gin co-founder said: “Every year, the countdown to the Golden Globes is electric and the evening is a whirlwind of incredible talent. This year I’m proud to bring a little taste of Britain through Cygnet Gin, to one of Hollywood’s most magical evenings.”

As Katherine Jenkins walked the red carpet alongside her husband, Cygnet Co-Founder and Filmmaker Professor Andrew Levitas, the singer paraded a bottle of the ultra-premium gin brand.

As the official gin partner of the ceremony, Cygnet is also featured in the coveted Golden Globe’s goody bag and was seen in the hands of Hollywood’s most influential stars.

The Golden Globes sponsorship coincides with the recent expansion from Cygnet into the United States, with the gravitas and global prestige of the Golden Globes reinforcing its exciting and bold new chapter, as it stands alongside the most established names in entertainment, fashion and culture, firmly cementing the brand’s landing as a premium brand in the United States.

About Cygnet Gin

Founders Katherine Jenkins and Andrew Levitas, set out to change the paradigm in gin when they embarked upon their journey with Cygnet. In doing so they created a luxury spirit that stands alone; Cygnet 22 is enjoyable neat, balancing sustainability with understated luxury.

Owing to its approach Cygnet has defied the gin category norms. Following its launch in 2023 Cygnet has disrupted the bar scene with exceptional liquid credentials, reinvigorating passion into luxury gin cocktails as well as establishing itself as the perfect sipping serve, neat on the rocks.

The World’s Most Luxurious Gin, Cygnet 22, is presented in “Eirlys” (the Welsh term for “snowdrop”) a hand-blown, hand-constructed decanter. This functional work of art defines luxury sustainability via iconic table service, and as a mindful gifting solution as a re-usable luxury lightweight decanter.

The award-winning gin has achieved industry recognition not only for its striking vessel, but the exceptional liquid within. Distilled using 22 of the finest botanicals, including Manuka Honey, alongside the purest Welsh water, Cygnet 22 has achieved industry accolade for its complex flavour, married with velvety smooth mouthfeel and lingering silky-smooth finish.

In its premier year, the Cygnet Collection has achieved an unprecedented reaction from the industry, with an accolade of Gold Medals and presence across the luxury on and off trade, showcasing the excellence of liquid craftsmanship and design expertise, in turn solidifying the position as a luxury leader in the spirits industry. Most recently, its newest launch, Cygnet Infinity, was awarded a Gold Medal in The Spirits Business Low & No Masters 2026.

For more information visit www.cygnet-distillery.com. Follow Cygnet on Instagram: cygnet_gin.