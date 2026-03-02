Katherine Jenkins throws star-studded St David’s Day party in London

Welsh classical singer, Katherine Jenkins brought her annual St David’s Day celebration to London on Monday evening, hosting fellow Welsh luminaries at The Chancery Rosewood in a stylish tribute to her heritage.

The evening of Welsh culture and heritage has become a highlight of the social calendar bringing together Welsh icons and the ‘gloriously Welsh connected’ around one table to honour shared talent, heritage, and stories.

This year, the evening once again blended warmth, music and genuine national pride. At its heart, was Katherine’s own Welsh ultra-premium gin brand Cygnet. Guests enjoyed Cygnet 22 Martinis, Cygnet G&Ts and Cygnet 77 Old Fashioneds, each a toast to Welsh craftmanship.

The guest list included a host of celebrated Welsh names including broadcaster Carol Vorderman, Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden, TV presenter Alex Jones, former rugby captain Alun Wyn Jones OBE, Ben Davies, Captain of the Wales Football team, Bass Baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, Composer Sir Karl Jenkins and singer songwriter Jack Savoretti.

Katherine looked elegant in a striking red Rebecca Vallance dress, a subtle nod to the national colours of Wales. Guests were treated to Welsh-inspired cuisine and a traditional Welsh harp performance, followed by a surprise performance by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Catrin Feelings.

Speaking about the evening, Katherine said: “St David’s Day creates a deep sense of pride in where I come from, in the language, the landscape, the music, the warmth of the people. Wales shaped me long before the world stage ever did. Saint David lived simply, preached kindness and said “Gwnewch y pethau bychain” “do the little things”, I love that. Greatness doesn’t always arrive with noise; often it’s found in humility and small daily acts of goodness. That ethos feels very Welsh: hardworking, grounded, quietly strong. So, whether I’m wearing a daffodil on stage somewhere far from home or gathered with friends for dinner tonight, it’s about pride, gratitude, and remembering that wherever I go in the world, Wales, and those “little things” travel with me.”

Katherine Jenkins has also announced her 25th anniversary tour, with dates across the UK later this year, celebrating a major milestone in her music career. Tickets are on sale now via https://lnk.to/KatherineJenkins.