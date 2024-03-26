Kelly Jones adds new solo tour dates due to phenomenal demand

Kelly Jones has added further dates to his solo UK tour – after tickets sold out for the dates around the country, including several performances at The Gate Arts Centre in Cardiff.

Fans of the Welsh rock hero will have an opportunity to see him perform up close and personal this Spring, after the musician shared details of a five city May 2024 UK tour, which will see him perform twelve intimate live shows.

Now, due to phenomenal demand he’s added further shows to the dates in Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester.

In addition to the already sold out shows at the Gate Arts Centre in Cardiff, he will play an extra two shows on Saturday, May 11 at 7pm & 9pm.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, March 27 at 10am

The performances will coincide with the release of his recently announced solo album“>brand-new solo studio album ‘Inevitable Incredible’, released on Stylus Records through Ignition Records Ltd on 3rd May.

The shows in Cardiff at the Gate Arts Centre, will be the smallest gigs he’s played in the Welsh capital since Stereophonics’ played a surprise gig at The Yard pub in the city centre, when they launched their Stereophonics beer in conjunction with Brains Brewery.

The ‘Inevitable Incredible’ shows will see the singer-songwriter perform the eponymous forthcoming album in its entirety, with two performances per evening. This will be fans’ first time to experience the album in the live setting following release.

Last week, Kelly shared the new music video for the title track of his forthcoming album, ‘Inevitable Incredible’ directed by Kelly himself, in collaboration with BAFTA nominated cinematographer John Conroy (Luther, Westworld, Broadchurch).

