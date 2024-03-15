Kelly Jones to head out on intimate solo UK tour

Fans of Welsh rock hero Kelly Jones will have an opportunity to see him perform up close and personal this Spring.

Following the news of his recently announced solo album, Kelly Jones has today shared details of a five city May 2024 UK tour, which will see him perform twelve intimate live shows.

The performances will coincide with the release of his brand-new solo studio album ‘Inevitable Incredible’, released on Stylus Records through Ignition Records Ltd on 3rd May.

The tour will see Kelly perform in Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester and in London.

The shows in Cardiff at the Gate Arts Centre, will be the smallest gigs he’s played in the Welsh capital since Stereophonics’ played a surprise gig at The Yard pub in the city centre, when they launched their Stereophonics beer in conjunction with Brains Brewery.

📆 *NEW SHOW* 📣 We're incredibly thrilled to announce that the one & only Kelly Jones (@Stereophonics) will be playing at @TheGateLive #Cardiff, on Monday 13th & Tuesday 14th May, with 2 intimate performances each night. 🎟️ Tickets go on General Sale: 9:30am Friday 22nd March! pic.twitter.com/Kzrdq389hd — The Gate (@thegatelive) March 15, 2024

The ‘Inevitable Incredible’ shows will see the singer-songwriter perform the eponymous forthcoming album in its entirety, with two performances per evening. This will be fans’ first time to experience the album in the live setting following release.

The Inevitable Incredible tour dates are:

Sunday 5th May Birmingham Town Hall (7:00pm & 9:00pm)

Tuesday 7th May Glasgow City Halls (7:00pm & 9:00pm)

Thursday 9th May London Alexandra Palace Theatre (7:00pm & 9:00pm)

Monday 13th May Cardiff The Gate (7:00pm & 9:00pm)

Tuesday 14th May Cardiff The Gate (7:00pm & 9:00pm)

Friday 17th May Manchester Aviva Studios (7:00pm & 9:00pm)

Last week, Kelly shared the new music video for the title track of his forthcoming album, ‘Inevitable Incredible’ directed by Kelly himself, in collaboration with BAFTA nominated cinematographer John Conroy (Luther, Westworld, Broadchurch).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

