Kim Hon share joyous new single, Tangnefedd

Stephen Price

Following on from their Radio Cymru Track of the Week success, Kim Hon have announced the release of their new single ‘Tangnefedd’.

The band’s most recent single ‘Ar Chw Fi Si’ was recently named BBC Radio Cymru’s Track of the Week and played by John Kennedy on Radio X.

The new single sees the band continue their full DIY approach, with members Cai Gruffydd and Iwan Llŷr handling everything from writing and recording to producing and mixing.

It’s the latest step toward their anticipated second album — a body of work that’s taking shape in a world entirely of their own making.

Warped psych

‘Tangnefedd’ expands on the foundations laid by ‘Ar Chw Fi Si’, pushing deeper into warped psych textures, emotional tension, and melodic experimentation.

Their previous single drew critical attention and media support, with praise pouring in for the band’s shift in creative control: “The track not only showcases the band’s psych-rock roots but highlights their ability to evolve not only as a band but as masters of their own fate.” – Amplify The Noise

Although the band have kept things low-key on the live front this year, their focus has remained razor-sharp behind the scenes. Kim Hon are using this chapter to evolve — not just musically, but on their own terms. ‘Tangnefedd’ is the next step into that process: intense, hypnotic, and unmistakably Kim Hon.

“Push through”

Speaking to Nation.Cymru on launch day, the band shared: “The message at the heart of this song is simple. Life can be tough, cruel at times but those hard moments shape you. If they don’t succeed at breaking you, they eventually will build you. Bit by bit. Nothing truly good ever comes easy.

“Sometimes life drags you through the mud, but if you keep going, if you push through the pain with perseverance you’ll come out stronger. Because in the search for peace and calm (Tangnefedd) you often have to suffer first, to survive, and to grow.”

The song was recorded in guitarist Iwan Llyr’s attic home studio, and they say they owe a debt of gratitude to his understanding neighbours.

The track was also produced and mixed by Iwan with the help of drummer Cai Gruffydd, so it’s an entirely homemade endeavour.

They added: “This single and our last single ‘Ar Chw Fi Si’ have been explorations into the world of self-production, with the ambition of honing our craft ready for the process of making our second album in-house, which we hope to begin recording in the coming months.

“Our next gig is in the Eisteddfod’s Caffi Maes B on Saturday the 9th of August – so make sure to catch us there, as it will be our only performance of the summer!

“Kim Hon might’ve been quiet on the surface so far in 2025, but behind the scenes, we’ve been making one hell of a racket. We would like to thank everybody that has supported us on our Kim Hon journey so far. We love you all. Album incoming…”

‘Tangnefedd’ is out now on all streaming platforms.

