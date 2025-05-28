Kings of Leon cancel Cardiff show after ‘serious’ injury

Kings of Leon have cancelled their UK and European headline shows after frontman Caleb Followill sustained a ‘serious’ injury.

The band were due to play Blackweir Fields in Cardiff on Sunday, June 29. That show has now been cancelled after it was revealed that the musician had shattered his heel after sustaining a freak injury playing with his kids.

A statement from Kings of Leon read:

“Kings of Leon are updating fans that Caleb Followill has recently sustained a serious injury, shattering his heel and requiring a significant emergency surgery, that will prevent him from traveling and performing.

“The anticipated recovery process is expected to take 8 weeks, under strict guidance of expert orthopedic specialists.

“The band regrets to report that they will need to cancel all upcoming UK and European festival headline shows in June and July of this year.”

Caleb took to social media today to detail his injury in a heartfelt apology to all the fans.

A statement from the promoters of Blackweir Live read:

“Due to the cancellation of the Kings of Leon dates in June and early July, we are sad to announce the show at Blackweir Fields, Cardiff on Sunday 29th June is cancelled.

“We wish Caleb a speedy recovery.

“Ticket holders will receive an email from their point of purchase with information regarding a full refund of tickets purchased for Sunday 29th June. Please allow up to 5 working days for the email to arrive; there is no need to contact the ticket agency further at this stage.

“We are looking forward to welcoming you to Blackweir 2025 and thank all our audience for their continued support.”

