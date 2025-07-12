Kyffin Williams dominates forthcoming Welsh Sale

Rogers Jones will be returning to the historic Gregynog Hall near Newtown, for their second summer Welsh Sale this month, with oils from Sir Kyffin Williams taking centre stage.

Following an extremely successful first sale in July 2024 and a busy year for the new office at the landmark house, the Welsh auction company will be holding their flagship Welsh Sale on 26 July in the celebrated music room, which was the focus of concerts, festivals and conferences during art patrons Gwendoline and Margaret Davies’ time at the Hall.

Amongst the lots on offer in this July’s Welsh Sale is a superb collection of works by Sir Kyffin Williams who maintained a close association with Gregynog.

As well as an impressive 30 lots of prints, lithographs and watercolours, there is a staggering ten oil paintings by Kyffin in this particular Welsh Sale, all expected to realise over a quarter of a million pounds on the day.

Strong market

According to Ben Rogers Jones, auctioneer and company partner, “The appetite for Welsh art is exceptionally strong, we are selling paintings at our Welsh Sale to collectors across the UK and overseas. The strength of the market is especially strong for Kyffin who leads the pack in this respect.”

The highest estimate is for an oil painting of a ‘Farmer below the ridge’, estimated to sell between £40,000-£60,000. Another oil of Nant Peris under snow is estimated at £30,000-£40,000.

Eryri features heavily in most of his other oils on sale too, including Yr Wyddfa from Drws y Coed, Crib Goch, Nantmor and Moelwyn bach.

“The auction records for his work have been achieved by us in the last four years” adds Ben Rogers Jones. “In this Welsh Sale, we have forty lots relating to Kyffin with ten oils. They have come in from clients all over the UK. It’s amazing to see so many works by the great artist in one auction!”

Welsh greats

The Welsh Sale is also showcasing another outstanding collection of works by the colourist Donald McIntyre (1923-2009). There are 17 works by McIntyre in total, varying in estimates from £1000 – £9000. McIntyre is somewhat of an adopted son of Wales, because although born in Leeds to Scottish parents, and his childhood years were spent in the West Coast of Scotland, he then spent some 45 years of his artistic career in North Wales. He was inspired by the entire British coastline, but especially Anglesey, Cornwall and particularly Iona where he would often travel back to.

According to Ben Rogers Jones, McIntyre is an artist whose prices at auction have continued to rise sharply over the years. “Donald McIntyre, a former dentist in Bangor, was a friend of Kyffin and his work is very popular indeed. One very fine example was even sent to us from Melbourne, Australia. There are seventeen works by McIntyre in this Welsh Sale and we would expect them to realise in excess of £30,000.”

Also in the Sale are rare items from poet, Dylan Thomas; rare fine books printed by Gregynog Press at Gregynog Hall, paintings by Josef Herman, Augustus John, Ceri Richards and many other of the foremost Welsh artists from the 20th Century including Ernest Zobole and Clive Hicks-Jenkins.

On Friday 25 July 2024, the Music Room at Gregynog Hall will be open from 14.30 – 18.30 for visitors to browse and view these Welsh Sale lots, with music and refreshments. Also on Saturday morning from 9am before the Sale. The auction can be viewed in Cardiff by appointment up until July 16th.

The Rogers Jones’ Gregynog office has been open nearly a year and is a hub for existing and new Rogers Jones clients, a place to receive valuations and consign items or to collect any lots customers have won during any of our auctions in Wales.

For more information, visit visit www.rogersjones.co.uk

Viewings take place on 25 July at the Music Room, Gregynog from 14.30 – 18.30. Sale starts at 10.30am, 26 July

