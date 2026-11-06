Landmark Bannau Brycheiniog hotel and land purchased by Nepali group

Stephen Price

A former luxury hotel set within 11 acres of grounds on the edge of one of Wales’ most desirable towns has been purchased by a Nepali group, to become a ‘unique recreational and educational centre’.

After going on the market for £1.3 million in 2025, The Old Rectory Country Hotel in Llangattock, Crickhowell, which closed in 2025, has been purchased by Nepali Village UK, who say they aim to make the site a place for cultural exchange and to also enhance the site’s biodiversity.

Sharing the news on their website, they wrote: “We are delighted to announce that we have successfully submitted our Nepali Village UK Project Planning Application to our local authority, the Bannau Brycheiniog (“Brecon Beacons”) National Park, Brecon, Wales on Thursday the 24th October, 2024.

“We are currently waiting for the outcome of the application.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to all our shareholders, locals councillors and the local public including our consultants for their excellent co-operation and support throughout this lengthy planning process. We have also carefully considered the points raised by the local public and remain very optimistic about our project. This is our dream project with long-term goals and unlimited potential. Our future generations will no doubt benefit from it once established.

“Preserving Culture, Promoting Togetherness”

Nepali Village UK are now inviting the public to buy shares in the centre, which are priced at £5,500 per share.

Nepali Village UK (NVUK) say they are “an ambitious, long-term community-based commercial project with a vision to establish a unique recreational and educational centre in Mid-Wales”.

The project aims “to bring people together through the rich cultural heritage of Nepal and Wales, creating a place where visitors can enjoy the peaceful countryside, discover local and Nepali traditions, and experience a taste of life in a Nepali village.

“Biodiversity”

The group’s homepage states: “Visitors to the Nepali Village UK project site will only be allowed with a prior notice of at least 2 days as we do not have any permanent staff available on the site.

“Nepal is the land of the great Himalayas which includes Mount Everest (the highest peak in the world), the fabled Yeti and home of the legendary Gurkha soldiers. The country is also known as the birthplace of Lord Gautam Buddha and is blessed with awe-inspiring scenery and natural beauty. The people of this beautiful country are called Nepali or Nepalese.

“There is a large expat Nepali community in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe, many of whom are British Army veterans while others have come to UK as students and decided to remain here to contribute to the prosperity of the UK and Europe. The Nepalese living in the UK, have held a lifelong ambition to establish a place known as Nepali Village, where anyone can go on short holidays or take short breaks to enjoy the countryside.”

With 11 acres of land attached, the site comes on top of a prior purchase of 24 acres nearby with a series of outbuildings.

Their website shares: “An important milestone in the project has been the purchase of 24 acres of land, including a large farmhouse and barns.

“We are also in the process of acquiring a 22-bedroom hotel with some land near the main site. This additional property forms part of our wider development plans.

“Together, these sites are intended to support our long-term ambition to create a destination combining cultural education, recreation and hospitality in the Mid-Wales countryside.”

Their objectives are to:

“Enable community participation: Provide interested individuals with the opportunity to become part of the project through share ownership.

“Develop the site: Establish the project in a landscape that reflects the green, hilly countryside associated with Nepal.

“Build partnerships: Collaborate with local, regional and national communities and organisations.

“Create a recreational and educational centre: Develop a place for cultural learning, recreation and hospitality.

“Preserve cultural heritage: Promote and preserve Nepali and local Welsh history, cultures and traditions for future generations.

“Support employment: Create employment opportunities through the development and operation of the project.

“Encourage environmental responsibility: Organise environmentally friendly and eco-conscious activities.

“Protect biodiversity: Promote the conservation of the natural environment and local biodiversity.

“Promote tourism: Contribute to tourism and cultural exchange in both Wales and Nepal.”

Old Rectory

There is evidence of a rectory in the area, serving members of the clergy of St Cadwg’s Church, dating to the 13th century. However, it is “unlikely” that what would become the Old Rectory Country Hotel was part of this parsonage.

Instead, the building that currently houses the hotel dates from the 16th century. The current owners took over in 2015 and made “continued investment” in the property, including a complete refurbishment.

The luxury venue currently has 22 en-suite bedrooms, which estate agents say are “presented in good decorative order throughout”, including single, double, twin, superior and family rooms, as well as bridal and executive suites.

The new owners also added a function room that can be used as a wedding venue with space for 200 guests, and a 40-space car park, along with a large communal patio and al fresco dining area.

There is also a reception hall, a “sizeable” restaurant, a “main hotel bar” separate to the one in the function room, a private dining room, guest lifts, and a commercial kitchen, among other ancillary areas.

With all trade fixtures and fittings included in the price, and a reported spike in customers after the opening of the wedding venue, it is hoped the new owner will “take over the reins of this fabulous property in the most stunning location”.

Among “endless” opportunities, agents suggest the Old Rectory Country Hotel could reopen as a hotel, become a care home, or be turned into a private residence.

The building itself sits within around 11 acres, including an ancient orchard on the grounds, and provides views of the Black Mountains and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

It is noted that guests can walk “many miles in either direction” along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, which is accessible from the Old Rectory Country Hotel grounds.

The previous owners also closed the golf course “which has added to the enjoyment of the grounds for hotel guests,” according to the agents.

The village of Llangattock and the wider Bannau Brycheiniog National Park attract approximately 4.4 million visitors a year, who collectively spend around 5.4 million visitor days in the area.