Landmark location of hit Netflix series to undergo huge transformation

A landmark building made famous in a hit Netflix TV series filmed in Wales is set for a new chapter as a major housing development prepares to launch in Caerleon.

Peter Alan estate agency has announced the upcoming launch of Tempus at Parc y Coleg, bringing 44 one to four-bedroom apartments to the site of the former Caerleon College. The Grade II listed building is widely recognised as ‘Moordale High’ from the hit Netflix show Sex Education, and will soon offer buyers the chance to live in one of Wales’ most recognisable on-screen locations.

The critically acclaimed showcased the talents of rising stars such as Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa and Aimee Lou Wood.

Expected to launch in late spring, the development is being delivered by Acorn Property Group and aims to blend the building’s historic character with modern living.

Alongside the apartments, four additional homes including houses and a bungalow will be created within the former Principal’s Residence and Caretaker’s Lodge. The wider scheme will also introduce landscaped communal gardens and dedicated parking for residents.

Inside, many of the building’s original features are being carefully preserved and restored. Wood-panelled corridors, stained-glass windows and double-height ceilings will remain, while former classrooms and communal areas are being transformed into unique, contemporary homes with individual layouts.

Michael Edwards, Head of Land and New Homes at Peter Alan, Newport, said: “Tempus at Parc y Coleg is one of the most exciting developments we’ve seen in the area for many years. Bringing the former Caerleon College back to life as a collection of distinctive homes is an opportunity that doesn’t come up often, and we’re thrilled to be launching it to the market. With such a unique blend of history, craftsmanship, and contemporary comfort, we expect strong interest as we approach the late-spring launch, so if you’re interested, get in touch as soon as possible.”

Originally constructed between 1912 and 1914 as a teacher training college, the building later became part of the University of South Wales before closing its doors in 2014. Since then, it has remained largely untouched.

Now, more than a century after it was first built, the site is being brought back into use as a residential development, offering a new future within one of Caerleon’s most historic and recognisable buildings.

Phase one homes at Tempus at Parc y Coleg are set to be released in late spring, with prices starting from £230,000. A dedicated marketing suite will open at launch, with further details expected to be confirmed soon.

You can watch Sex Education on Netflix HERE