Landmark programme for theatre-makers launched

Gosia Buzzanca

Theatr Clwyd has launched a new national artist development initiative, Stiwdio Clwyd, to support theatre-makers across Wales.

In what has been labelled a ‘watershed moment for Wales’, the programme delivers ambitious professional development for artistic practice, technical skills and innovation.

Supported by significant investment from both Arts Council of Wales and the John Ellerman Foundation, Stiwdio Clwyd is a response to the recognition that professional theatre-makers need dynamic learning opportunities throughout their careers. Crucially significant funding will directly enable artists and freelancers to participate in the new programmes.

Dafydd Rhys, Chief Executive at the Arts Council of Wales said: “This initiative is a targeted response to the needs identified in the English Language Theatre Review. This review emphasised that a healthy theatre ecology depends on its people and identified structural gaps in terms of mentorship programmes and career development opportunities.

“As a result of Stiwdio Clwyd’s consultation with over 1,300 theatre-makers, and with a consortium of partners, we are proud to be investing in placing professional development at the heart of our sector’s growth.”

Stiwdio Clwyd’s opening programme includes Russell T Davies, Rakie Ayola and the RSC’s Daniel Evans, as well as partnerships with major institutions including the National Theatre and Factory International.

The programme combines live and digital events, platform opportunities and cross-sector resources to bring theatre-makers together across disciplines. Stiwdio Clwyd will be delivered from walesmakestheatre.com and at Theatr Clwyd’s redeveloped home in Flintshire.

Suzanne Bell, Stiwdio Clwyd’s Director said: “Stiwdio Clwyd is for all of Wales. The inspirational conversations we’ve had with theatre-makers has led us to curate an eclectic platform and creative retreat for continued artistic growth.

“Collaboration, openness and artistic generosity are at the heart of what we will deliver – this is the beginning of our journey together.”

Stiwdio Clwyd’s launch includes:

Tearing the Roof Off – A paid programme for mid-career designers, producers, directors and writers to step up into creating large-scale work through residencies, placements, workshops and mentoring.

Sparks – A bespoke scheme allowing artists paid time and space to step off the treadmill of show creation to reflect and deepen their practice, mentored by industry-leading figures.

Inspire – A series of in depth interviews with arts leaders including Daniel Evans (RSC), actors Rakie Ayola and director Jon Gilchrist MBE, with Sian Lloyd (BBC).

Write With… (with the Sherman Theatre) – A communal online space for writers to explore their practice and develop their own resilience and accountability. Guest speakers include Russell T Davies and Sian Owen.

Gair i Gall – A Welsh-language writers and directors scheme to develop, challenge and strengthen scripts, from early ideas to large-scale productions.

These flagship programmes will sit alongside placements, mentorship networks, online masterclasses and the expansion of Theatr Clwyd’s Local Artist Network.

Kate Wasserberg, Theatr Clwyd’s Artistic Director, said: “Stiwdio Clwyd is a long-held ambition of both Theatr Clwyd and the Welsh theatre sector.

“It will make generational change, open new horizons for Welsh artists and ensure that our theatre-makers grow and help to cultivate vibrant, outward-looking, ambitious art in Wales.”

Stiwdio Clwyd launches on 26 January and is funded by Theatr Clwyd, Arts Council Wales, the John Ellerman Foundation, Cameron Mackintosh Foundation, The Noel Coward Trust and StageOne. Current partners include Sherman Theatre, Theatr Cymru, Frân Wen, Loyalty Arts, the National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, Wales Millennium Centre, Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, Creu Cymru and RCTC.