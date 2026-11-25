Nation.Cymru Staff

Ancient Welsh myths will be brought to life through Welsh, English and British Sign Language in a major new theatre production touring Wales next spring.

Taking Flight, Wales’ first theatre company platforming Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people, will stage the large-scale, trilingual production of The Mab in venues across Wales in Spring 2027.

As well as being the company’s first ever main stage production, the Mab will mark 20 years since the company was first founded as it tours seven venues between 12 February and 9 April.

Aimed at audiences of all ages, the show is inspired by the hit 2022 illustrated book The Mab ; a collection of 11 brand new versions of stories from the Mabinogi.

It follows eleven year old Seren, who is tired of adults making decisions on her behalf. As thunder strikes, witches appear, and with her Mum is nowhere to be seen, Seren must take on a quest through the myths of the Mab to save her Mum from the Claw.

The book was edited by Matt Brown and Eloise Williams, who have also written the stage production. Taking Flight’s Artistic Director, Elise Davison, will direct.

Matt and Eloise said: “It has been wonderful to create a brand new, inclusive play inspired by our book, and we can’t wait for families across Wales to come and see it and enjoy these spellbinding stories.

“We have always wanted to reseed these ancient tales among a new generation of kids. Writing the play offered us an opportunity to create something both modern and magical that we hope will begin a lifelong love of theatre for everyone who comes to see it.”

Featuring live music, puppetry, illusion, and told through BSL, English and Welsh, Taking Flight have said The Mab will be an action-packed adventure through the mythical Otherworld, asking for whom we preserve Wales’ cultural heritage, and who may be left out in the process.

Catryn Ramasut, Director of Arts at Arts Council of Wales, said: “The Mab is exactly the kind of ambition our Major Productions Fund exists for. Taking Flight has made a show that is inclusive by design, with access embedded throughout the creative process rather than added at the end. These are some of Wales’ oldest stories, and this production makes sure they belong to everyone.”

The cast consists of Deaf, disabled, neurodivergent and non-disabled actors, including:

Connor Allen

Sam Bees

Jenna Dyckhoff

Katie Erich

Hafwen Hibbard

Karina Jones

Ariadne Koursarou

Michael Lindoewood

Rhiannon May

Ciaran O’Breen

Announcing the tour, director Elise Davison said: “This show will be a romp for audiences; storytelling on a jaw-dropping scale, inspired by some of this island’s oldest written stories.But we also want to democratise those stories. Any country’s cultural heritage must be preserved, but not for the few.

“So, just as the book brought these stories bang up to date, with this ambitious tour we aim to kick doors open wide to see Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people take their rightful place as artists and audiences playing with and being inspired by the Welsh canon.”

Sharon Casey, the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre’s Head of Theatre, Arts and Culture, said: “The Riverfront is proud to champion inclusive and accessible family theatre, and we’re delighted to welcome Taking Flight to our main stage for the very first time, following many successful performances in our studio and at our outdoor events and festivals.

“It will be a great pleasure to share this extraordinary show – a landmark production – with audiences at home in Newport and across Wales.”

Benjamin Lloyd, Manager of Theatrau Sir Gâr added: “We are beyond excited to see The Mab come alive on main stages across Wales, and we relish the opportunity to showcase inclusive practice at scale, as a long-term partner with Taking Flight on the pioneering Breaking the Box initiative.

“We cannot wait to share this exuberant, accessible and culturally significant work with our audiences in 2027.”

Every performance of The Mab will have integrated creative access, including integrated BSL, Audio Description and Creative Captioning.

The Mab is a Taking Flight Theatre, Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre and a Theatrau Sir Gâr production, funded by Arts Council of Wales’ Major Productions Fund and Colwinston Charitable Trust.

Performance Schedule

* schools performance

+ community performance (not available to the public)



The Riverfront, Newport

During February half-term holidays

Fri 12 Feb, 6pm

Sat 13 Feb, 11am & 3pm

Mon 15 Feb, 6.30pm

Tues 16 Feb, 10am* & 1.45pm*

Wed 17 Feb, 10am*

Ffwrnes, Llanelli

Wed 24 Feb, 10am* & 6.30pm

Thurs 25 Feb, 10am*

Fri 26 Feb, 5.30pm+

Sat 27 Feb, 1pm

Pontio, Bangor

Wed 3 March, 10.30am* & 6pm

Thurs 4 March, 10.30am*

Theatr y Werin, Aberystwyth Arts Centre (as part of Arad Goch’s Gŵyl Agor Drysau)

Tues 9 March, 6pm

Wed 10 March, 10am*

Yr Aelwyd, Port Talbot

Wed 17 March, 10am* & 6.30pm

Thurs 18 March, 10am* & 6.30pm

During Easter end of term holidays

Torch Theatre, Milford Haven

Thurs 1 April, 2pm

Fri 2 April, 2pm