Landmark venue is to close after 27 years in Cardiff

Nation.Cymru staff

One of the Welsh capital’s best-known nightlife venues is to close its doors next month after its owners announced the site was no longer commercially viable.

Walkabout Cardiff will serve its final customers on Saturday, September 5 bringing an end to the venue’s long association with the city’s nightlife scene.

Opened in September 1999, the Australian-themed bar, located on St Mary Street, has been a familiar sight in the heart of Cardiff for years and has attracted generations of students, sports fans and weekend partygoers.

But its owner, Stonegate Group, has now confirmed that the venue will close permanently.

A spokesman for Walkabout told WalesOnline the decision had been taken against a difficult backdrop for the hospitality industry.

“The hospitality sector continues to face significant challenges.

“After careful consideration, and despite our best efforts, the site is no longer commercially viable and we have taken the difficult decision to close Walkabout Cardiff.

“We would like to thank our hard-working team for their commitment and dedication.

“We would also like to thank our guests and the local community for their support over the years.”

The closure will mark the end of an era for one of Cardiff’s most well-known drinking and entertainment venues.

Walkabout has played a prominent role in the city’s nightlife for almost three decades, particularly among sports fans who would flock to the venue to watch major football and rugby matches on the venue’s large screens.

Last weekend saw huge crowds of Arsenal fans at the venue ahead of the Community Shield clash between the London club and Manchester City, which this season was moved to the city’s Principality Stadium.

Its closure is another significant change for St Mary Street, which has undergone considerable transformation in recent years as the city’s hospitality and entertainment landscape continues to evolve.

Walkabout’s Cardiff venue has also undergone major investment during its time in the capital. In 2017, it reopened following a £700,000 refurbishment, which included a major redesign of the interior.

The closure announcement has prompted an outpouring of memories from former customers who spent some of their biggest nights in the venue.

Comments on Facebook included:

Mark Davies: One of the places to be in Cardiff during the 2000s and had many a good night (and afternoon) in there. Unfortunately, trends change plus places like Ludo and Flight Club are more popular.

Helen Lang: I used to love Walkabout, would’ve been a couple of decades now I guess though when I’d go often. Good times!

Gareth Menzies: That’s a shame. I worked there in the early 2000s. Great memories of match days and general weekends. I can remember clearing up the plastic glasses with a shovel after closing time.

Walkabout Cardiff will close permanently after its final night on Saturday, September 5, 2026

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