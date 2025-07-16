‘Largest ever’ family entertainment centre in UK to open in Wales

The Hollywood Bowl Group has announced plans to open its largest ever, multi-million pound, family entertainment centre – in Wales.

The family attraction will be sited at St David’s Centre in Cardiff and is due to open in spring 2026.

The state-of-the-art facility will offer a range of multi-leisure activities, including ten-pin and duckpin bowling, interactive darts, and electric go-karting.

It will be Hollywood Bowl’s biggest new centre opening in the UK, bringing a mix of competitive socialising activities.

Split across two floors, inside a 45,000 square foot space, the new centre will feature ten-pin and duckpin bowling lanes, interactive darts and electric go-karting. It will also include an arcade packed with the latest games as well as pool tables and quality diner-style food and drink.

Laurence Keen, Chief Financial Officer for Hollywood Bowl Group, said: “We are excited to confirm plans to open a fantastic new family entertainment centre at the popular St David’s shopping centre in the heart of Cardiff.

“Opening spring 2026, this will be our biggest new centre opening yet. Cardiff has a thriving leisure culture and we’re proud to be able to deliver a second site in the city, creating more local employment and opportunities for families and friends to make memories together.”

Hollywood Bowl has built a strong reputation for delivering affordable, fun family experiences across the UK, and the new centre will be its second site in the city alongside the popular Hollywood Bowl Cardiff at the Red Dragon Centre.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s commented: “Hollywood Bowl will be an excellent addition to St David’s as the brand’s largest UK opening yet, bringing with it an exciting e-karting first for Cardiff. Its mix of all-ages games and entertainment will further enhance the centre’s appeal to guests, and cement St David’s position as the region’s go-to destination for the best brands and experiences. It’s a fantastic addition to our line-up, complementing existing favourites like Treetop Golf and boosting the centre’s ever-growing leisure offering.”

Guest will be able to pre-book from early 2026 ahead of the planned opening in spring.

For more information or to sign up to the VIP mailing list for updates and exclusive offers visit the Hollywood Bowl website at www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk/cardiff-st-davids

