Last chance tickets available as Welsh music festival prepares to open its gates

A volunteer-run Welsh music festival is gearing up for its biggest year yet as tickets run low, with organisers urging festivalgoers to act fast before the gates open.

Devauden Festival, Monmouthshire’s biggest music festival, returns to Humble by Nature near Monmouth this Spring Bank Holiday weekend (22–24 May).

The independent festival kicks off the UK’s 2026 festival season with headline performances from Newton Faulkner, Tankus and Rusty Shackle, alongside a full programme of emerging talent across all stages.

Demand has been higher than ever this year, with 2026 sales already surpassing last year’s total and tracking 40% ahead year-on-year. Capacity has been deliberately capped to preserve the festival’s intimate countryside atmosphere.

This year’s food and drink line-up has also been revealed, with festivalgoers spoilt for choice across a carefully curated selection of independent traders.

Highlights include The Pig and Apple, cult Welsh favourite Shepherd’s Ice Cream, plant-based pioneers Anna Loka Vegan, the bold spice and slow-cooked thalis of Yellow Turban Thali, and authentic Mexican street food from Coba Mexicana – alongside a wider line-up celebrating the best of Welsh and South West independent food culture.

Silver Circle Distillery, a permanent fixture at Humble by Nature, is teaming up with on-site restaurant The Orchard Kitchen to serve their signature Pitch Up Pizza on Friday night.

Festivalgoers can also raise a glass to three exclusive ciders and ales, specially brewed for Devauden 2026 and pouring at the main festival bar all weekend.

The 2026 edition sees the debut of an expanded wellness area featuring plunge pools and saunas, the return of the family-favourite Wonder Burrow children’s area with circus skills, the Dragon Parade and family yoga, and the rebranded Makers’ Meadow craft space offering glass blowing and heritage corn dolly making.

For eco-minded festivalgoers, Newport Bus returns as a Devauden Festival travel partner with a dedicated weekend timetable on the 65 route, dropping passengers directly outside the site.

Scott McKeon, Artistic Director for Devauden Festival, said: “There’s a real buzz building as we head into the final week.

“Our volunteer team has been working flat out to get the site ready, and we cannot wait to open the gates this Friday.

“Tickets are moving fast, so for anyone still on the fence, this is your last chance to join us for what promises to be a genuinely special weekend.”

Day and weekend tickets are available now. Family tickets have sold out, and remaining day and weekend tickets are running low.