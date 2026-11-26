Nation Cymru staff

The people of Wales are being urged to make a nomination for Gwobr Dewi Sant: The National Award of Wales as the deadline looms.

Nominations for the awards, previously known as the St David Awards, will close on 4 December 2026.

Gwobr Dewi Sant: The National Award of Wales is the highest civic honour the First Minister can bestow on an individual, group or organisation based in Wales.

The awards provide a prestigious, merit-based system of national recognition.

There are 11 categories in total. The public can nominate across 10 of these: Business and Innovation, Bravery, Community Champion, Culture, Environment, Public Service, Sport, Volunteering, Young Person and Children’s Champion.

Children’s Champion is a new category this year, recognising an individual, group or organisation that has made a significant contribution to improving the lives of children in Wales.

The eleventh award, the First Minister’s Special Award, is chosen by the First Minister.

The awards will be presented at the Gwobr Dewi Sant: The National Award of Wales ceremony next June.

First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth, said: “It is great to see so many fantastic nominations for Gwobr Dewi Sant: The National Award of Wales, but you still have time to nominate.

“Wales is home to extraordinary individuals and organisations making a real difference, and this award will recognise their achievements in a uniquely Welsh way.

“I invite you to make a nomination to recognise that special individual, group or organisation you believe has gone above and beyond in their contribution to their community. They deserve to be recognised.”

Find out more and make your nominations here.