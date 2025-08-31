Latest additions to Wales’ newest alt-rock fest announced

The UK’s newest alternative music event based in the heart of Wales has announced its second wave of performers.

We Are One Festival will stage 20 alt, rock and emo artists at the Tramshed in Cardiff from Saturday 31 January to Sunday 1 February 2026.

The lineup now includes CASEY, Lake Malice, Raiders, CARSICK and Parma Violence, each set to prove that festival season doesn’t need to end in summer.

Headliners

The festival was conceived by the independent concert promoter, Imperial Music, who are responsible for bringing several alternative artists to South Wales, from Those Damn Crows at Utilita Arena to Holding Absence at Chepstow Castle.

Leading the lineup announcement are the Welsh five-piece, CASEY, who’ll bring their standout sound which combines post-hardcore with shimmering soundscapes. Following a re-emergence in 2022 after a four-year hiatus, and a third studio album How To Disappear, they’re back with emotional power.

Joining are Brighton duo Lake Malice, bringing something different. Influenced by Japanese Anime, and splicing hyperpop energy with metal edge, they’ve earned industry recognition from the Heavy Music Awards with Best Breakthrough and Best Breakthrough Live Artist nominations, appeared as special tour guests alongside Enter Shikari and Skindred, and played Download festival.

Next up is Salisbury’s CARSICK who have solidified a name for themselves as one of the UK’s most energetic live acts. Blending punk, ’90s indie-rock, UK hip-hop and electronic moments as heard on their debut EP Drunk Hymns, and in a live session at BBC Maida Vale, CARSICK promise chaos in their set at Tramshed.

Rising talents

South Wales outfit Raiders will deliver groovy yet heavy riffs and festival-ready choruses, drawing on the pedigree of former Blackout and The Guns members, and a reputation forged supporting Funeral for a Friend’s Cardiff reunion shows.

Completing this latest wave are rising talents, Parma Violence. Fronted by Marianna Tiana, who brings her unapologetic presence to the band, they’re ready to showcase their debut material and connect with audiences at We Are One.

Located in Cardiff’s creative quarter, Tramshed’s thousand-person main room was selected as the setting for We Are One due to its industrial heritage and state-of-the-art sound system.

It has previously staged several indoor festivals spanning Immersed Music Festival, Rum & Reggae Fest and The Emo Festival.

We Are One Festival also stages the previously announced headliners Cassyette and Vukovi alongside a huge host of other artists including As Everything Unfolds, Blackgold, Lastelle, and Artio. More artists announcements are expected through autumn.

To keep up to date with all the latest announcements, follow @weareonefestcardiff on Instagram and join the conversation using the hashtag, #weareonefestcardiff. Weekend and day tickets are now available priced from £37.50 + bf via Ticketek.

