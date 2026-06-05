Lead singer of two of the biggest bands of 80s and 90s shares Cardiff concert date

Nation Cymru staff

The lead singer from two of the UK’s most popular bands of the 80s and 90s is heading to Wales as part of a newly-announced arena tour.

Paul Heaton was the lead singer and main lyricist of the Housemartins, who had commercial success in the UK and other European countries between 1985 and 1988, releasing several singles including “Happy Hour” and the UK number-one single “Caravan of Love” in 1986, before the band disbanded.

Heaton then formed the Beautiful South with the Housemartins’ drummer, Dave Hemingway, and the band’s debut single, “Song for Whoever”, and debut album, Welcome to the Beautiful South, were released in 1989 to commercial success. They had a series of hits throughout the 1990s, including the number-one single “A Little Time”

Since then, Heaton has enjoyed commercial and critical success under his own name, adding to an unrivalled back catalogue of hits and fan favourites which he is set to bring to life once again with a new arena tour, and a stop off at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena this November.

Heaton will also be joined by special guests and fellow music icons, the Lightning Seeds.

Heaton’s huge October/November UK tour also includes shows at Manchester Co-op Live, London’s The O2, Leeds First Direct Arena, Glasgow OVO Hydro, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena & Sheffield Arena.

Paul will be performing songs from throughout his career including classic tracks by The Beautiful South and The Housemartins. All tickets are priced at an affordable £39.50 (plus ticket fees).

Heaton will release a brand new album ‘Jenius’ on 21st August ‘26 featuring new single ‘Favourite Kind Of Idiot’ which is out now.

Produced by legendary producer Ian Broudie of Lightning Seeds and recorded at Blueprint Studios in Manchester, ‘Jenius’ features 15 new original songs, performed by Paul and his band + his regular live vocalist Rianne Downey.

Additional vocals on ‘The Whisky Did’ are provided by Irish singer-songwriter Declan O’Rourke. ‘Jenius’ is Paul’s 23rd album and comes almost exactly 40 years since his first, The Housemartins’ ‘London 0 Hull 4’.

Paul Heaton’s Cardiff date takes place on 2 November 2026 at Utilita Arena Cardiff. Tickets are on sale now.