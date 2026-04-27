Leading Welsh butcher brings deli-counter range to Tesco across Wales

Award-winning Welsh butcher Edwards of Conwy has launched its new ‘From the Deli’ range in Tesco stores across Wales.

With roots firmly grounded in traditional butchery and a passion for quality, the new range brings the authentic deli-counter experience from Edwards’ high street shop into homes across the country.

The launch forms part of Tesco’s continued commitment to championing Welsh producers, giving customers access to premium, locally made products with heritage at their heart.

Edwards of Conwy is celebrating an exciting new milestone with the launch of its “From the Deli” range in Tesco stores across Wales and selected border locations.

The new range includes five products: Edwards Thick Cut Heritage Ham, Edwards Thick Cut Welsh Honey Roast Ham, Edwards PGI Welsh Beef Topside, Edwards Traditional Sausage Roll and Edwards Pork Pies. Designed for convenience without compromising on quality, the range offers customers the same great taste and craftsmanship found at the Edwards deli counter.

Founded in 1983 by farmer’s son Ieuan Edwards, the business began as a traditional high street butcher’s shop and has since built a reputation for excellence, winning accolades including “Britain’s Best Butcher” and “Best Butcher’s Shop in Wales.”

In 2014, Edwards expanded its reach by opening a BRC-accredited production facility just a mile from its original shop, enabling the business to supply major retailers while maintaining its commitment to quality.

Today, Edwards’ products are enjoyed by families across Wales and beyond, with the business supplying Tesco stores nationwide in Wales, as well as operating through online retail and export markets.

Jamie Price, NPD Technologist at Edwards of Conwy, said: “The new ‘From the Deli’ range is all about bringing the deli-counter experience you’d find at our high street butcher’s shop into people’s homes and picnic baskets in a convenient way, without ever compromising on eating experience or flavour. It’s the closest alternative to being in the Edwards butchers shop itself.

“Being part of the team launching these five new products into Tesco stores across Wales is incredibly exciting for me. I worked in the Edwards production hall for 10 years and diversified into product development a couple of years ago, gaining expertise from our Product Development Manager, Butchers and Bakers along the way.

“I’ve seen first-hand how much care goes into every product we make, from selecting the right cuts of meat to making sure the finished product reflects the standards we’ve upheld since our founder Ieuan Edwards started the brand in 1983.

“It’s a proud moment to help share a taste of what we do with more customers across Wales, and to know these products still carry the same passion and attention to detail that’s been passed down through the business for over 40 years.”

Tesco Wales buyer Nathan Edwards said: “We’re proud to support Edwards of Conwy as they bring their ‘From the Deli’ range to Tesco stores across Wales. Their commitment to quality and Welsh produce makes them a fantastic addition to our range, and we’re confident customers will enjoy these delicious new products.”