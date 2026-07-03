Leading Welsh festive attraction unveils brand-new experience for 2026

Nation.Cymru staff

A leading Welsh festive attraction which welcomes thousands of visitors over the Christmas period has unveiled a brand-new ‘reimagined’ experience for 2026.

Christmas at Bute Park is set to return with its most ambitious transformation yet, unveiling a completely reimagined festive experience that will take visitors on an interactive journey through the heart of Christmas Spirit.

After five successful years delighting hundreds of thousands of visitors in Cardiff’s beautiful Bute Park, the award-winning event is entering a new chapter. While spectacular light installations remain at its core, this year’s trail introduces an entirely new concept, offering guests a more immersive, interactive and emotionally engaging experience than ever before.

Visitors will step into a magical festive adventure where they must help keep the Christmas Spirit alive by journeying through four enchanting realms: Joy, Wonder, Hope and Magic.

Each realm will feature stunning light displays, interactive experiences and immersive storytelling designed to bring the spirit of Christmas to life in a fresh and memorable way.

While organisers are keeping many of the trail’s surprises under wraps, they promise a festive experience unlike anything previously seen at Bute Park.

Lizzie Rayner, Creative Director at The Spirit at Christmas at Bute Park said: “Christmas at Bute Park has become a cherished festive tradition for families across Wales and beyond. For 2026, we’ve completely reimagined the experience, creating a brand-new adventure that invites visitors to become part of the story. It’s our most interactive and immersive trail yet, designed to spark joy, create lasting memories and celebrate the magic of Christmas in a whole new light.”

Alongside the new trail experience, visitors can once again enjoy the popular Christmas Village, featuring a selection of food and drink providers. Returning favourites will sit alongside exciting new street food vendors, ensuring there is something for every taste. There will also be performances from choirs to add to the festive spirit and two inclusive evenings for neurodiverse guests with reduced audience capacity and reduced audio volume.

This year, The Spirit of Christmas at Bute Park will continue its partnership with Cardiff’s luxury hotel voco St David’s. Located on the stunning Cardiff Bay waterfront, voco St David’s is the city’s only five-star hotel and proud winner of Cardiff Life’s Tourism Award 2025.

Tickets for the trail, which will run from Thursday November 19th through to Thursday December 31st go on sale today. To celebrate the launch of the new experience, The Spirit of Christmas at Bute Park has also unveiled its biggest family saving of the year. Visitors who book an off-peak slot before 31st August can receive up to two free child tickets (ages 3–16) on top of Early Bird pricing by using the code KIDSLIGHTS at checkout.

The offer means a family of four can visit from just £35.75 (including £1.75 transaction fee) plus booking fee making the reimagined Christmas adventure more accessible than ever. The promotion is available while allocations last and applies when booking alongside at least one adult ticket.

Tickets are available to book online via https://christmasatbutepark.com/