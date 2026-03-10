Leading Welsh music organisations announce agreement to raise the profile of Welsh music

Leading Welsh music development organisations FOCUS Wales and Tŷ Cerdd Music Wales have announced their new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to raise the international profile of Welsh music.

The agreement is a shared commitment to collaborate strategically to develop, promote and support international opportunities for Welsh artists across musical genres.

The MOU takes forward a partnership approach forged in 2023 (along with Trac Cymru), with the aim of amplifying opportunities for Welsh artists.

Through this partnership, both organisations will work to expand international showcasing opportunities for Welsh artists; strengthen export across existing and emerging markets; support artists working in both commercial and non-commercial pathways; share market intelligence, networks and resources to maximise impact; and champion Wales as a dynamic music nation.

Both organisations have demonstrated an increased focus on international working in recent years.

FOCUS Wales supports emerging export ready artists to showcase at leading international music industry events, with partnerships with events including SXSW, ESNS, Reeperbahn, M for Montreal, BreakOut West, Zandari Festa, among many others.

Whilst Tŷ Cerdd supports opportunities for music-creators through routes such as ISCM (International Society for Contemporary Music), as well as leading the Welsh presence at WOMEX, Classical:NEXT and jazzahead!, in partnership with Wales Arts International.

This MOU recognises the breadth and diversity of Welsh music and seeks to ensure artists and industry professionals from every background and genre have access to meaningful international opportunities.

Andy Jones, FOCUS Wales Director and Head of Music, said: “This MOU reflects our shared commitment to continue to support and deliver high impact career development opportunities for our artists an industry wanting to work internationally.

“Through collaborating in this spirit, we’re excited for what this will mean for Welsh music industry professionals, who can benefit from our shared networks and experience moving forward.”

Deborah Keyser, Tŷ Cerdd Director, said: “International working has never been more important to Tŷ Cerdd and the music-creators we support.

“The partnership with FOCUS Wales has been developed over a number of years, with trust and collaboration at its core, and it’s a powerful message to our sector in Wales and to markets overseas.

“Many of the artists we are supporting at Tŷ Cerdd work outside of more apparent routes and pathways – eg contemporary classical composers and experimental artists – and the connections and platforming #WelshMusicAbroad can provide is invaluable to them.”

While both organisations will continue to deliver their own programmes and partnerships, the MOU underscores #WelshMusicAbroad’s framework for coordination – from tangible export routes, to shared artist development initiatives, from inbound exchange activity, to dissemination on best practice around sustainable touring.

By aligning efforts under #WelshMusicAbroad, the partnership aims to provide clarity for international industry partners and create stronger, more sustainable international relationships.

Both partners are committed to working with other Wales-based organisations to deliver the best opportunities for artists.

The initiative will focus on supporting artists at multiple career levels – from emerging talent seeking first export opportunities to established acts building long-term international strategies.

The MOU also places emphasis on diversity, accessibility and cultural representation, ensuring that Welsh-language and bilingual artists, as well as those from underrepresented communities, are actively supported on the global stage.

It signals an ongoing commitment to strengthening Wales’s international music footprint. By combining expertise, networks and shared ambition, FOCUS Wales and Tŷ Cerdd aim to create a more coordinated, resilient export ecosystem for Welsh music.

The work of FOCUS Wales and Tŷ Cerdd is supported by Arts Council of Wales (with Wales Arts International) and Creative Wales.