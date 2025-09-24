Leading Welsh restaurant to celebrate Moon Festival in style

This autumn a leading Welsh restaurant is inviting guests to step into a world of colour, light, and celebration as it honours the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, one of the most enchanting traditions in Asian culture.

For centuries, this occasion has brought loved ones together beneath the glow of the full moon, celebrating unity, prosperity, and joy.

Until 24th October, diners are invited to embrace the magic of the festival at The Ivy Asia in Cardiff with a limited-edition Moon Festival Afternoon Tea, an exclusive selection of signature cocktails, and a dazzling atmosphere brought to life with lanterns, glowing interiors, and live entertainment.

Beautiful lanterns, symbols of hope, fortune, and illumination, will transform The Ivy Asia into a vibrant theatrical setting. On Saturdays, guests can look forward to immersive live music and DJ performances, heightening the celebratory spirit in true Ivy Asia style.

Presented on a dramatic three-tier tray with cascading dry ice, The Ivy Asia’s Moon Festival Afternoon Tea (£33.95pp) offers a luxurious twist on tradition. Guests can enjoy Aromatic Duck Spring Rolls, Vegetable Dumplings with citrus ponzu, Salmon Cream Cheese & Cucumber Maki Rolls, Spicy Avocado Maki Rolls, Sesame-crusted Prawn Dumplings, and Steamed Vegetable Bao Buns with Yakiniku sauce.

Sweet delights take inspiration from the festival’s most iconic flavours, with Red Lantern Chocolate Choux Buns, Raspberry Macarons, Yuzu & Honeycomb Cheesecake, and a delicate Mini White Lotus, with the option to elevate the experience to a Champagne Afternoon Tea (£43.95pp).

To mark the Moon Festival in true Ivy Asia style, guests can raise a glass with three exclusive handcrafted cocktails created by the restaurant’s expert mixologists. The Elderflower Eclipse (£14.50) is a vibrant blend of Johnnie Walker Black, green apple, elderflower, verjus, ginger ale, and lager.

For those in search of sparkle, Celestial Spark (£16) combines Tanqueray gin, lime, yuzu, raspberry, and champagne that feels truly celebratory. Finally, Golden Moon (£13.50) offers a bold balance of Ketel One vodka, mango, fig leaf, lime and a touch of hot honey, capturing both the richness and warmth of the season.

Guests are invited to indulge, share in the joy of the season, and savour a little moonlit magic.

About The Ivy Asia

The Ivy Asia takes guests through a journey of the senses with a dining and drinking story inspired by Asian influence. The restaurants offer a luxurious and theatrical setting in both its design and décor. This sense of opulence and vibrancy is present from the second guests walk in. The Ivy Asia is located at St Paul’s, Chelsea and Mayfair in London, as well as Manchester, Leeds, Guildford, Brighton and Cardiff.

The Ivy Asia Moon Festival Afternoon Tea menu is available all week until 24th October, from 3:00pm – 4:45pm

£33.95pp Afternoon Tea Menu and £43.95pp Champagne Afternoon Tea Menu is available at all sites, excluding Manchester.

The Ivy Asia Cardiff, 45 The Hayes, St Davids Centre, Cardiff CF10 1GA

Social media: Instagram and TikTok: @theivyasia