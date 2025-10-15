Learn Welsh Tutor appointed to support S4C and the production sector on Shwmae Sumae Day

Gwyneth Jones has been appointed as a Learn Welsh tutor to work with S4C.

The appointment – announced today, Shwmae Sumae Day (15 October) – is part of the ongoing partnership between S4C and the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

The Centre already advises S4C on creating Welsh-language content for people learning Welsh, and promotes Welsh-language programmes to its community of over 18,000 learners.

One of the Centre’s course providers, Learn Welsh Nant Gwrtheyrn, will be supporting Gwyneth in her role.

Gwyneth will work directly with members of S4C staff, production companies and programme contributors.

Practical training

Gwyneth Jones said: “I’m very much looking forward to starting this exciting new role, supporting presenters, contributors and behind-the-scenes staff – on set, on location and in offices.

“I’ll be helping learners and less confident speakers with practical training, including regular classes and one-to-one sessions, based on the National Centre’s courses, which offer a clear pathway to becoming a Welsh speaker.

“S4C plays a vital role in the Welsh language landscape and welcomes learners and new Welsh speakers, and it will be a privilege to support the channel’s work in this way.”

The National Centre specialises in language learning and acquisition and offers wide-ranging learning opportunities in communities and workplaces, including specific sectors and employers such as the Football Association of Wales and WRU.

Additional support

Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, said: “We’re proud of our close partnership with S4C, and are pleased to be able to offer additional support to strengthen and increase the use of Welsh across the media.

“Gwyneth will be able to tailor support to meet the specific needs of S4C and the production sector – this personalised, hands-on approach is highly effective, and we look forward to seeing Welsh being used confidently and naturally by more people across the industry.”

Geraint Evans, S4C Chief Executive, added: “We are very grateful to the National Centre for Learning Welsh for offering this special service to us at S4C.

“Supporting the aims of reaching a million Welsh speakers by 2050, and doubling the daily use of the language, are crucial elements of S4C’s new strategy, More than a TV Channel, and this provision is another valuable step to help achieve that.

“I’m confident that Gwyneth’s appointment will be a real asset to S4C and the wider broadcasting sector, offering meaningful support to staff and programme contributors alike.”