Learn Welsh Tutor to support S4C and the production sector

A Learn Welsh Tutor will be appointed to support presenters, participants and behind the scenes workers, among others, as part of the longstanding partnership between S4C and the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

The new tutor – who will be in place by September – will be available to work on set, on location, and in offices, providing specialist and practical support to everyone involved in the production of the channel’s content. Similar schemes have already proven successful elsewhere, with the National Centre for Learning Welsh providing Tutors to support the workforce at the Football Association of Wales, Wrexham AFC, the WRU and Wales’s leading youth movement, the Urdd. The new development was discussed at a special event on S4C’s stall at the National Eisteddfod on 6 August.

Discussion

An in-depth discussion about the scheme took place with Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh and Geraint Evans, Chief Executive of S4C. They were joined by a panel of guest speakers from the industry, who spoke about ways the tutor can support their day-to-day work. S4C and the Centre have been working closely for many years to create content suitable for people learning Welsh. The channel offers Welsh and English subtitles on programmes available on S4C Clic, and share content for new speakers on other platforms including YouTube and social media. Geraint Evans, Chief Executive of S4C said: “The relationship with the National Centre for Learning Welsh is key for us at S4C. We want to ensure that it is everyone’s S4C, by welcoming and supporting Welsh learners and speakers from all backgrounds, regardless of their linguistic ability.

Importance

“The recent success of Y Llais (The Voice), which attracted younger audiences from across Wales, shows the importance of giving Welsh learners and new speakers not only a stage but adequate support. Having a tutor on hand to work on S4C programmes will boost confidence within the sector, on and off screen. “It also means that we can widen the pool of talent that can support content creation at S4C, while ensuring that Welsh is still the natural language spoken on set.” Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh said: “Creating opportunities for our learners and new speakers to use and enjoy Welsh is paramount, whether that’s by watching programmes on S4C or contributing to those programmes. “We’re pleased to be working closely with S4C, and to be able to provide additional support to strengthen and increase the use of Welsh within the media in Wales.”

