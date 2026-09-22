Legendary ’80s band announce Cardiff date on new UK tour

Amelia Jones

One of the most influential British bands to emerge from the post-punk era is set to return to Cardiff as part of a new UK tour.

Echo & The Bunnymen will play the Tramshed on Monday, November 9, as they take their latest album, Apples For Isaac, on the road.

The Liverpool band will open the November tour in the Welsh capital, giving fans the chance to hear material from the new record alongside songs from a career spanning more than four decades.

Apples For Isaac, which is out now, marks the latest chapter for the group, who emerged from Liverpool’s post-punk scene in the late 1970s.

Led by Ian McCulloch, the Liverpool group rose to prominence in the 1980s with a string of acclaimed albums and singles, building a distinctive sound around Will Sergeant’s atmospheric guitar work and McCulloch’s vocals.

Their rise to prominence during the 1980s saw them build a huge following, with their music continuing to attract new generations of fans decades after they first formed.

Over the years, the band have released a string of acclaimed albums and become known for some of their most recognisable songs, including The Killing Moon, Lips Like Sugar and Ocean Rain.

The Cardiff date will be particularly significant for Welsh fans as it will be the opening night of the UK tour. The band will then travel across the country throughout November, performing their new material alongside songs from their extensive back catalogue.

For those who have followed Echo & The Bunnymen throughout their long career, the tour will offer a chance to hear their latest music live while also revisiting some of the songs that helped establish them as one of Britain’s best-known alternative bands.

The announcement is likely to attract fans from across South Wales, with Cardiff’s Tramshed providing the setting for the first night of the tour.

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, September 24, 2026. You can find tickets here.

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