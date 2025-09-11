Legendary chef sends good luck message as iconic Welsh pub reopens

Famous Welsh pub The Cricketers opens its doors for a new innings this weekend – and received a good luck message from legendary chef Marco Pierre White.

The much-loved sporting pub is hoping to bowl customers over with its fresh new look and great food and drink offering.

The Cricketers opens its doors this Saturday (September 13th) for the first time since being taken over by Cardiff pubco Croeso Pubs.

And legendary TV chef Marco Pierre White has wished the whole team luck as they take on their ninth venture, saying he hopes to visit the much-loved pub very soon.

Marco, who was the youngest chef to earn three Michelin stars and earned the title of Britain’s first celebrity chef, said in his message to his friend Croeso’s executive chef Jamie Newman: “I apologise that I won’t be able to make the opening of The Cricketers but what I would like to say is that I wish you well and wish your team well and everybody who supports you to have a wonderful evening. I’m looking forward to coming to The Cricketers very soon.”

The Pontcanna venue, just a stone’s throw away from Glamorgan County Cricket Club at Sophia Gardens, has had a new lease of life breathed into it by its new owners Croeso, who already runs eight venues in and around Cardiff.

Renovations include major work in the bar area, extensive refurbishment of the kitchen, new toilets, new furniture throughout and some much-needed TLC to The Cricketers’ famous beer garden, as well as giving the whole pub a lick of paint.

Croeso have also refurbished ‘The Pavilion’ on the 1st floor. With views over Cathedral Road it’s a superb space for private dining and meetings, especially on match days with its large screen and projector

Croeso Pubs, whose city centre venues include The Philharmonic, Blue Bell and Brewhouse, took over the lease of the Cathedral Road pub on July 31st. Since then, its team has been working hard to give the venue a spruce up before opening its doors again to the public this weekend.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Croeso Pubs area director, Michael Haygarth, said: “The Cricketers has always been a much-loved spot in Pontcanna, and we’re excited to be giving it a fresh start under Croeso management.

“We’ve taken great care to preserve the character of this iconic venue while introducing a new look and feel that’s perfect for both regulars and new visitors alike. We’ve made sure The Cricketers is ready to shine again, with a refreshed look designed to stand up to Pontcanna’s busy social scene. From big match days to festive celebrations, we want this to be the go-to destination for great food, drink, and atmosphere.

Along with the refurbishments, customers will be able to watch selected live sport from Sky and TNT Sports, as well as enjoy a new range of popular draught beers and traditional Welsh cask ales.

The Cricketers is also introducing a new menu to bring a WOW effect to the Pontcanna dining scene. The menu has been created by Executive Chef, Jamie Newman. As with all Croeso venues it comes with a distinctive Welsh flavour and influence, with fresh supplies from Rib & Oyster in Tenby and, closer to home, Ashton’s fishmonger and Sullivan’s greengrocer in Cardiff Market.

Croeso Pubs Ltd has a track record of breathing new life into city centre venues and turning failing community pubs into local hubs. In 2017, it took over the lease for of The Philharmonic following a £1 million refurbishment, transforming it into one of Cardiff’s most popular nightspots. Croeso Pubs also took over the former Brains’ pub 33 Windsor Place in December 2022 and reopened it as the Daffodil, and in 2021, it refurbished the former Goat Major pub on High Street, opposite Cardiff Castle, and reinstated it to its original name, Blue Bell, further extending it in 2024.

For more information about Croeso Pubs Ltd and its venues, visit: https://croesopubsltd.co.uk/