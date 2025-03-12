Legendary DJ to support Pet Shop Boys at Cardiff Castle

Legendary Radio 1 Dance Anthems DJ Dave Pearce will support Pet Shop Boys when they headline TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle this summer.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe will bring their groundbreaking, euphoric pop spectacle Pet Shop Boys – DREAMWORLD – The Greatest Hits Live to Cardiff on Thursday July 31.

A driving force in the UK Dance Scene for many years, Dave Pearce is known for his uplifting sets which feature many of the classics he helped break through his Radio 1 Dance Anthems show and Ibiza residencies.

Pearce has sold more than 1 million compilation CDs. Still at the top of his game, April 2024 saw him marking six years in the Top Ten Official UK Dance Album charts with his Number 1 Trance Anthems album, making it the longest selling dance album in the Top Ten.

Icons

As Pet Shop Boys, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe are listed in The Guinness Book of Records as the most successful duo in UK music history.

Since signing to Parlophone Records in 1985, they have achieved 44 top 30 singles in the UK, including 22 top 10 hits and four number ones.

In their live shows Pet Shop Boys have created an original style of pop musical theatre, collaborating with a multitude of directors, designers and artists, including Derek Jarman, Zaha Hadid, Es Devlin and Tom Scutt.

Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live kicked off in Milan in May 2022 touring arenas and festivals across Europe and the UK to great acclaim. Critics hailed the show ‘an utterly joyous celebration’ (Metro), and ‘an ecstatic presentation of 40 years of brilliance’ (Evening Standard).

Last year Dreamworld played a sold-out five-night residency at the Royal Opera House, as well as headline performances at the Isle of Wight Festival and Radio 2 In The Park, in Lancashire.

In yet another 5-star review, London’s Metro raved “The finest British pop group of the past 40 years are in the form of their lives – a life-affirming, soul-reviving joy of a show.”

As writers, producers and remixers, Tennant and Lowe have collaborated, remixed or written for a wide range of artists including Dusty Springfield, Lady Gaga, Liza Minnelli, Blur, Madonna, David Bowie, Yoko Ono, The Killers, Girls Aloud, Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher and the Sleaford Mods.

The Independent stated “their career has perpetually shown that pop music and high art cannot only co-exist but surpass supposedly superior musical forms.”

Stellar headline acts

Pet Shop Boys join Rag’n’Bone Man, Faithless, Snow Patrol, The Human League, James, Fontaines DC, Elbow, Sting, The Script, Funeral For A Friend and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell at Cardiff Castle this summer.

The headlining show for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

TK Maxx has joined Depot Live, and Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner in its aim to support the arts and local communities.

This new presenting partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe & Taylor, covering shows across the country, including Scarborough Open Air Theatre, The Piece Hall, Lytham Festival, Derby Summer Sessions, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, and Southampton Summer Sessions.

TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2025

12 Jun Snow Patrol

13 Jun Elbow with special guests The Coral and Billie Marten

26 Jun The Script with very special guest Tom Walker

28 Jun Sting

6 Jul The Human League with support from Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey & Blancmange

10 Jul James with support from Shed Seven and Jamie Webster

13 Jul Rag’n’Bone Man with support from Elles Bailey

19 Jul Rock The Castle with Funeral For a Friend, The Blackout, Punk Rock Factory & more

20 Jul UB40 Ft. Ali Campbell with special guest Bitty Mclean

26 Jul Jess Glynne

30 Jul Fontaines DC

31 Jul Pet Shop Boys with support from Dave Pearce

1 Aug Faithless with support from Kosheen and Chicane

For more information about TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle and to purchase tickets, visit depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

