Legendary Hollywood star to play intimate show in Wales

He’s the Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner who has appeared in some of the most popular movies and TV shows of the last 40 years.

However, he’s not just an actor he’s also an accomplished musician who has released several albums. The Hollywood star of Stand By Me, The Lost Boys, Young Guns, A Few Good Men and television series 24 has added an extra dimension to his career in recent years as a singer-songwriter.

Now, Kiefer Sutherland, the star of Netflix drama Designated Survivor will be bringing his country-folk & Americana band to the Tramshed in Cardiff on Friday 22nd May as part of his Love Will Bring You Home Tour across the UK and Europe this spring.

The musician and actor has shows lined up in Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, France and Belgium between April 14 and May 10.

The UK and Ireland leg will follow between May 12 and 27, calling in London, Norwich, Wolverhampton, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff, Exeter, Bournemouth, Oxford and Leeds.

Sutherland released his latest album, ‘Bloor Street’, back in 2022 reaching #1 on the UK Americana and Country charts. Sutherland will release his much-anticipated new album Grey in Spring 2026.

The tour announcement says: “Kiefer Sutherland is an internationally acclaimed actor, musician, producer, and director whose career has spanned more than four decades in film, television, and music.

“Best known for his Emmy and Golden Globe winning role as Jack Bauer in the groundbreaking television series 24, Sutherland has built a reputation as one of the most versatile and respected performers of his generation.

“In recent years, he has also established himself as a passionate and authentic singer-songwriter, earning international chart success and selling out venues worldwide.”

Presale tickets go live on Thursday 5th February, 10am. Tickets for all dates go on general sale at 10am local time on February 6.

Find out more here… https://kiefersutherland.com