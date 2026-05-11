Legendary indie pop group set to land in Cardiff this autumn

Nation.Cymru Team

Sheffield’s indie-pop legends have added a Cardiff date to their UK tour, following the release of their brand new album.

Hot on the heels of last year’s sold-out run of intimate underplay gigs, Reverend and The Makers have announced a 13-date nationwide UK tour, which will arrive at Tramshed in Cardiff on 17th November.

The band’s brand-new album Is This How Happiness Feels? landed on 8th May and follows the Top 10 success of 2023’s Heatwave In The Cold North.

Produced by Danny Lafrombé and Jon ‘The Reverend’ McClure, the new 13-track record sees McClure at his most vulnerable and musically ambitious. Merging vintage, sparkling, life-affirming soul with contemporary lyrical storytelling, it’s the band’s most musically accomplished yet.

“This album has been a labour of love owing to personal reasons but has emerged as a joyous triumph,” says frontman McClure. “It’s easily the best thing we’ve ever done and will surprise a few people too.”

The album features previously released singles ‘Late Night Phone Call’, ‘Haircut’ featuring Vicky McClure, ‘UFO’ and ‘Twenty-Seven Past Midnight’.

Reverend & The Makers’ seventh studio album, Heatwave In The Cold North hit No. 6 on the Official Charts in 2023, giving the band a remarkable unbroken streak of seven Top 20 albums to their name.

This marked their first Top 10 album since their 2007 debut, The State of Things, which reached No. 5, and also delivered their biggest single in over a decade.

Last August, Reverend & The Makers marked two decades together with their most ambitious headline show yet – a massive homecoming set for 30,000 fans at Sheffield’s Rock N Roll Circus.

Now the five-piece, which also includes Thomas Dibb (guitar), Laura McClure (keys/vocals), Antonia Pooles (bass), and Adam Crofts (drums), look towards their arrival at the 1,000 capacity Tramshed – one of Cardiff’s most celebrated live music venues.

Known for its industrial character, intimate scale and high impact production, the venue offers audiences the chance to experience the band’s enduring energy up close and personal.